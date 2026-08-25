TryHard Joins Forces with EHang and SKYTEK to Advance Next-Generation Drone Entertainment in Japan

OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited (“TryHard” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan, today announced a strategic collaboration bringing together SBI MUSIC CIRCUS, EHang’s advanced drone technology and SKYTEK’s local expertise to develop and expand next-generation drone light show entertainment across Japan. The collaboration brings together TryHard’s large-scale entertainment capabilities, EHang’s advanced drone technology and SKYTEK’s local expertise to present a successful record-setting 4,000-drone light show at the 10th anniversary SBI Fireworks Festival, which unlock new aerial entertainment opportunities across Japan.

The collaboration combines the complementary strengths of three established players across entertainment, technology and local execution. SBI MUSIC CIRCUS Inc. (“SBI MUSIC CIRCUS”) brings extensive experience in large-scale music events, audience engagement, regional partnerships and promotion; Guangzhou EHang Egret Media Technology Co., Ltd. (“EHang Egret”), a subsidiary of EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang”), contributes advanced drone formation and aerial media technology; and SKYTEK Co., Ltd. (“SKYTEK”) provides local expertise in drone show planning, coordination and implementation in Japan.

Together, the parties aim to create large-scale aerial entertainment experiences and develop new commercial applications for drone light shows across music and live events, tourism, regional revitalization initiatives and brand promotions throughout Japan.

The collaboration has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) among SBI MUSIC CIRCUS, EHang Egret and SKYTEK.

The synchronized drone formation successfully completed its 1st 4,000-drone light show at the 10th anniversary SBI Fireworks Festival held on August 22, 2026, at SENNAN LONG PARK in Sennan, Osaka, and set a new Japanese record for the scale of a drone formation show. Presented alongside the festival’s signature fireworks and live music, the performance created a large-scale audiovisual experience combining technology, traditional summer entertainment and live performance.





The MOU brings together TryHard, EHang Egret and SKYTEK to advance drone light show entertainment in Japan, combining event expertise, drone technology and local implementation capabilities.

Full-Scale Production and Execution Meets Advanced Drone Technology

For TryHard, the collaboration represents an opportunity to add a new technology-driven dimension to its established entertainment platform. TryHard Japan Co., Ltd. (“TryHard Japan”), the Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiary, brings extensive experience in the full-scale production and execution of major entertainment events. Through SBI MUSIC CIRCUS, TryHard has built a strong track record in delivering destination-scale experiences that combine music, live entertainment and audience engagement.

Rakuyo Otsuki, Chief Executive Officer of TryHard, commented: “We see tremendous potential in combining world-class aerial technology with our experience in creating and delivering large-scale entertainment. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to take SBI MUSIC CIRCUS into a new dimension and create experiences that extend beyond traditional live events. We look forward to developing new entertainment formats that can engage audiences, support regional initiatives and create new opportunities across Japan.”

EHang brings a proven track record in large-scale aerial media and drone formation technology. Its subsidiary EHang Egret recently conducted a record-setting aerial performance involving 22,580 drones, demonstrating the scale and technological capabilities that can be applied to immersive entertainment experiences.

A representative from EHang Egret said, “We look forward to bringing our drone formation technology and large-scale aerial performance experience to this collaboration and creating innovative new entertainment experiences for audiences in Japan. We believe Japan presents significant opportunities for expanding the application of drone technology in entertainment and other experiential settings.”

SKYTEK adds the local operating capabilities needed to support drone light shows in Japan, including planning, coordination and implementation.

A representative from SKYTEK said, “We are pleased to contribute our local expertise to the collaboration and support the development of high-quality drone entertainment experiences across Japan. By facilitating local planning and implementation, we look forward to helping turn new creative concepts into compelling aerial experiences.”

By bringing these capabilities together, TryHard aims to integrate advanced aerial entertainment into MUSIC CIRCUS and develop adaptable formats that extend beyond individual festival performances. Potential applications include tourism attractions, regional initiatives, corporate brand experiences and other large-scale entertainment projects across Japan, broadening the experiences TryHard can offer audiences and partners while supporting the continued development of its lifestyle entertainment business.





The collaboration strengthens TryHard’s entertainment platform by integrating advanced drone technology with TryHard Japan’s event production capabilities, opening new opportunities for immersive entertainment experiences across Japan.

About TryHard Holdings Limited

TryHard Holdings Limited is a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan with operations spanning nightclub management, event production and consulting, subleasing and entertainment venue management.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, TryHard Japan Co., Ltd., the Company plans, produces and operates large-scale music festivals, live entertainment events and cultural programs across Japan. The Company continues to expand its entertainment platform through differentiated content, strategic collaborations and technology-driven audience experiences.

About EHang Holdings Limited

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

IR Contact:

HBK Strategy Limited

ir@hbkstrategy.com

+852 2156 0223

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook discussed in this press release, as well as TryHard’s strategic and operational plans, future event pipeline, and expectations regarding its business expansion and venue operations, contain forward-looking statements. TryHard may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about TryHard’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: TryHard’s goals and strategies; TryHard’s future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the lifestyle entertainment business in Japan; TryHard’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its entertainment offerings and services; TryHard’s expectations regarding its relationships with its customers and other stakeholders; competition in TryHard’s industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to TryHard’s industry, and general economic and business conditions in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

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