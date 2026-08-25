Wamego USD 320 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes , creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed at Wamego USD 320 in Kansas to protect students, staff, and the community against gun-related violence.

Located in southwest Pottawatomie County, Wamego USD 320 serves just under 1,600 students across two elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. The rural district employs a layered security strategy, which includes secured entrances, advanced security cameras, an exterior door badge system, and a School Resource Officer. The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program , administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes.

“In the event of a gun-related event, the speed of communication with law enforcement dispatch could make all the difference,” said Scott Meitler, Assistant Superintendent of Wamego USD 320. “ZeroEyes’ ability to relay information quickly and pinpoint the exact location of a shooter gives responding officers a head start and allows them to address a situation as quickly and effectively as possible.”

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

“We’re incredibly encouraged to see schools across Kansas taking advantage of this statewide grant initiative to strengthen campus safety,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “I commend Wamego USD 320 for working with its state leaders to move from reactive response to real-time situational awareness.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes’ platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

zeroeyes@fusionpr.com