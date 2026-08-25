Advanced Smart Mobility Deploys Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection in Autonomous Buses Across Japan

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Advanced Smart Mobility Co., Ltd. (AS Mobi) is deploying Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD) within its autonomous bus platform across Japan.

Cerence EVD detects approaching emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police vehicles, and fire engines, helping autonomous vehicles respond appropriately and safely.

The collaboration highlights the growing importance of emergency vehicle awareness as autonomous transportation services continue to scale and evolve.





BURLINGTON, Mass. and TSUKUBA, Japan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader in conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that Advanced Smart Mobility Co., Ltd. (AS Mobi) is deploying Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD) to support its autonomous bus platform field trials in Japan. The collaboration supports safer transportation journeys, helping autonomous vehicles recognize approaching emergency vehicles and respond appropriately in complex, real-world environments.

Emergency vehicle awareness is an important challenge for autonomous transportation systems operating on public roads. Emergency vehicles are often audible before they are visible, particularly in dense urban environments, around intersections, or when visibility is limited. An ambulance approaching from behind traffic or a fire engine navigating through a congested city corridor may be heard well before it enters a vehicle’s field of view.

Guided by its mission to expand access to safe, sustainable transportation, AS Mobi’s autonomous mobility solutions help address critical transportation challenges in Japan, including an aging population and driver shortages.

Taking place across multiple regions in Japan, the field trials represent Cerence AI’s first autonomous bus program in the country and reflect AS Mobi’s broader vision to scale autonomous transportation services, with future commercial deployment targeted for 2027. The collaboration also marks the first deployment of Cerence EVD using exterior microphones.

Cerence EVD uses Audio AI technology to detect approaching ambulances, police vehicles, and fire engines, helping autonomous vehicles take appropriate action. The solution supports more than 1,500 sirens across 47 countries and is designed to distinguish emergency sirens from traffic noise and other environmental sounds. EVD complements cameras, radar, LiDAR, and other sensing technologies used in autonomous driving systems, providing an additional layer of environmental awareness.

“Our focus is addressing transportation challenges through safe and reliable autonomous mobility solutions,” said Masaya Segawa, President at AS Mobi. “Emergency vehicle awareness is an important capability for autonomous bus operations, and our collaboration with Cerence AI supports our efforts to advance transportation services that are safer, more accessible, and better equipped for the dynamic challenges of real-world environments.”

“As autonomous mobility moves from controlled testing environments to real-world transportation services, vehicles need a broader understanding of their surroundings,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence AI. “When emergency responders are navigating through traffic, every moment matters. EVD helps autonomous systems identify approaching ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles early and take appropriate action, supporting better transportation systems and safer communities.”



To learn more about Cerence EVD, visit https://www.cerence.com/products/audio-ai#evd. For more information about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

About Advanced Smart Mobility Co., Ltd.

Advanced Smart Mobility Co., Ltd. (AS Mobi), founded in 2014 in collaboration with The University of Tokyo’s Advanced Mobility Research Center (ITS Center), Institute of Industrial Science, develops autonomous driving technology for trucks and buses to address driver shortages and the revitalization of regional transportation in Japan. The company has conducted field trials with Japanese government agencies including the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. For more information, visit www.as-mobi.com.

Contact Information For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com



