AmpliTech Group's AGMDC Division Secures Three Competitive Design Wins for Advanced Phased-Array Satellite Communications Platform

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGZ) (“AmpliTech” or the “Company”), a designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced RF microwave components, 5G communications systems, semiconductor solutions and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers, today announced that its AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center (“AGMDC”) division has received orders for three newly developed custom Gallium Arsenide (“GaAs”) components for use in an advanced phased-array satellite communications system.

The three components were competitively sourced by the customer, with AGMDC selected based on the performance of its custom designs against the customer's demanding technical requirements. AGMDC worked closely with the customer's engineering team to develop solutions addressing critical RF performance requirements while also meeting the program's cost objectives.

Winning all three custom components represents an important technical and commercial validation of AGMDC's advanced MMIC design capabilities and further expands AmpliTech Group's participation in the growing satellite communications market.

The orders establish AGMDC as a supplier of these custom components for the customer's phased-array platform. As the customer's program advances, AGMDC believes the awards position the division to support additional production requirements, subject to customer demand, program schedules and future purchase orders.

“This is exactly the type of opportunity we created AGMDC to pursue,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “Winning three custom components through a competitive process based on performance is a strong validation of the engineering talent and technology capabilities we have built within AmpliTech Group.”

Maqbool continued, “What makes this strategically important for AmpliTech is that these are not off-the-shelf components. Our engineers were asked to solve specific, demanding RF challenges, and their designs were selected. We believe wins of this nature can deepen our participation in next-generation satellite platforms, strengthen long-term customer relationships and create opportunities for additional recurring production as customer programs progress.

Jim Carroll, President of AmpliTech Group's AGMDC Division, stated, “Our team worked closely with the customer's engineers throughout the design and qualification process, and we are extremely pleased that our solutions were selected for all three components. These awards demonstrate our ability to translate demanding system-level requirements into custom MMIC solutions that deliver the RF performance our customers require.”

Carroll added, “Beyond the initial design achievement, our objective is to become a trusted technology partner capable of supporting our customers from initial concept and qualification through production. We believe this program is another important step in expanding AGMDC's presence in advanced satellite communications.”

The awards further demonstrate AGMDC's capabilities in custom MMIC design, RF component development and qualification, and production support for demanding satellite, defense and telecommunications applications. For AmpliTech Group, the program also reinforces the Company's strategy of building a broader U.S.-based RF and microwave technology platform capable of addressing high-value opportunities across satellite communications, telecommunications, defense, space and other advanced communications markets.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, space and semiconductor applications. Its operations include AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

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This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, future commercialization, production volumes, revenue growth, operating leverage, margin performance, market opportunities, capital requirements and long-term shareholder value creation. Words such as “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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