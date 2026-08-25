First Orion Named a Winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in Transparency in Communications® and Branded Communications solutions, today announced that TMC has named INFORM® Branded Calling as a winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Awards, presented by TMCnet.

In today’s mobile world, spam calls, robocalls, and anonymous “unknown” numbers have eroded trust in voice communication. First Orion’s Branded Communications solutions restore consumer confidence by enabling businesses to display their name, logo, and reason for calling directly on a recipient’s screen—transforming unknown numbers into recognized, trusted interactions. Proven results, including higher answer rates, reduced fraud, and stronger engagement for leading brands, helped the company earn this industry distinction.

“On behalf of TMC and TMCnet editors, we are honored to recognize First Orion as a winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “INFORM is truly innovative and deserves to be included amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from First Orion in 2026 and beyond,” added Tehrani.

“Consumers have been conditioned to treat unknown calls with skepticism, creating a real challenge for legitimate businesses trying to reach the customers they serve,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. “INFORM Branded Calling replaces uncertainty with context, giving organizations the ability to present a verified identity, logo and the reason for the call directly on the recipient’s screen. That transparency helps consumers make more confident decisions about which calls to answer while enabling businesses to improve engagement and build trust with every interaction. We’re honored that TMC has recognized INFORM as a Communications Solutions Product of the Year and shares our belief that the future of voice communication must be more transparent, trusted, and valuable for everyone.”

First Orion's solutions deliver measurable business results for businesses that rely on trusted customer communications. Customers using INFORM Branded Calling have reported up to a:

90% increase in engagement for a national mortgage lender

21% decrease in declined calls for a credit union

25% increase in answer rates during urgent blood donor outreach campaigns





Winners of the 2026 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Awards are published on TMCnet.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: media@firstorion.com

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com