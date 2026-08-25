Zangmeister Cancer Center to Host “Hope Grows Here” Event Honoring Cancer Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zangmeister Cancer Center, a partner practice of American Oncology Network, is hosting Hope Grows Here: A Survivor Celebration to honor cancer survivors and their journeys. The event will feature guest speakers, activities and demonstrations for cancer survivors and their families. The event is Friday, August 28th, from 12 – 4 PM at Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd. Columbus, OH 43219.

Guest speakers include Zangmeister Cancer Center physicians who will share practical tips for living well during and beyond cancer, including topics such as screening and prevention, nutrition, fitness and recovery, fatigue and wellness, and emotional health. Motivational speaker Raymont Harris, Founder of Elite Mindset & Performance and former NFL player, will share a powerful message of resilience and hope.

Attendees can participate in several demonstrations, including the “Feeding Your Soul” healthy cooking demonstration and the “Hope Grows Here” flower arrangement activity. The event will also feature resource tables from community partners, a gratitude wall, food trucks, a children’s activity area, and more.

Zangmeister Cancer Center looks forward to celebrating strength, hope and survivorship together.

Event: Hope Grows Here: A Survivor Celebration

Hope Grows Here: A Survivor Celebration When: Friday, August 28 th from 12 – 4 PM

Friday, August 28 from 12 – 4 PM Where: Zangmeister Cancer Center - 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd. Columbus, OH 43219.







About Zangmeister Cancer Center

Designed for easy access and patient comfort, the Zangmeister Cancer Center offers a holistic array of cancer care services, including diagnostic imaging and chemotherapy treatment, laboratory services, genetic consultation, a specialty pharmacy, social support services, and access to cancer clinical trials. Zangmeister’s highly skilled and compassionate physicians use the latest advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Learn more at zangcenter.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c14cf813-0685-49f5-bfbc-f371a056f3c7