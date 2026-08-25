Fobi AI Launches AltID 3.0, a Sovereign Identity and Trust Platform Built for the AI and Post Quantum Era

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (Pink: FOBIF) (“Fobi” or the “Company”), an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of AltID 3.0, a sovereign, quantum secured identity and trust platform designed to provide the verification, authentication and authorization layer for Fobi’s expanding ecosystem of AI, wallet, ticketing, credential and digital access technologies.



AltID 3.0 marks Fobi’s expansion into post quantum cybersecurity and digital trust infrastructure, combining sovereign identity, continuous authentication and satellite based location verification to establish not only who someone is, but whether they are authorized and where they are.



From Verification to Continuous Trust



Traditional identity systems typically verify a person or credential at a specific point in time. AltID 3.0 is designed to go further by establishing a trusted digital identity that can be continuously authenticated across digital and physical environments.



The process begins with a verified know your client (KYC) check establishing a real individual. Once verified, the underlying personal information can be removed from the ongoing authentication process, leaving a trusted digital credential controlled by the individual through their mobile wallet.



This sovereign approach builds on the privacy model established with the original AltID platform, which was designed to verify only the credentials required while avoiding unnecessary storage of personal information.



AltID 3.0 adds another important dimension: verified presence.



Using satellite based positioning, AltID is designed to connect verified identity with verified location and time, establishing not simply whether a credential is valid, but who is using it, whether they are authorized and whether they are physically where they are expected to be.



Verified identity. Verified authorization. Verified presence.



All delivered through a sovereign model designed to give individuals greater control of their identity while providing organizations with the trust signals required to complete an interaction.



Quantum Secured Identity



AltID 3.0 is designed with post quantum cryptography as a foundational security layer, positioning Fobi’s identity infrastructure for today’s cybersecurity requirements and the emerging quantum computing environment.



For Fobi, this expands the Company’s opportunity beyond identity and verification into cybersecurity, post quantum security and digital trust.



The strategy is supported by Fobi CTO, Uddeshya Agrawal, whose cybersecurity background and experience building and successfully selling his previous cybersecurity business provides Fobi with important human capital and knowledge to driveAltID 3.0 forward.



Fobi’s focus on cybersecurity and quantum security began last year, recognizing that advances in AI would increase the importance of secure identity, data sovereignty and digital trust.



AltID 3.0 represents an important step in bringing that strategy to market.



Rob Anson, President and CEO of Fobi, stated:



“Governments and enterprises around the world are increasingly focused on three critical requirements as AI adoption accelerates: sovereignty, cybersecurity and post quantum security. AltID 3.0 delivers across all three.



What is most exciting is seeing our strategy come together. FORTRESS, FIXYR and AltID 3.0, together with our planned next generation wallet and future products, are building the Fobi Flywheel, an interconnected ecosystem spanning sovereign AI, intelligent communication, identity, cybersecurity and quantum secured trust. Each new capability strengthens the ecosystem and expands the opportunity ahead for Fobi.”



Commercial Opportunity



AltID 3.0 is designed for markets where identity, age, authorization and presence matter, spanning KYC, ticketing, memberships, loyalty, digital credentials, secure access and highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and pharmacy, alcohol, gaming and other age or identity restricted products and services.



By connecting a verified individual to their credential, eligibility and location, AltID 3.0 can establish who someone is, whether they are authorized, whether they meet required age or identity criteria, and whether they are where they are expected to be.



The opportunity also builds on Fobi’s experience across mobile wallets, ticketing and live events, including its participation in the Comcast SportsTech program, where the Company gained exposure to major sports organizations and further developed its understanding of ticketing, access and fan engagement.



AltID 3.0 is therefore not a departure from Fobi’s existing technology foundation. It represents the next evolution of capabilities Fobi has already deployed commercially, now expanded with sovereignty, continuous authentication, satellite verified presence and post quantum security.



Identity and Trust for the AI Era



The need for trusted identity is changing as AI becomes increasingly autonomous and agentic.



Is it human? Is it authentic? Is it authorized? Where is it? Can it be trusted?



By combining sovereign identity, continuous authentication, verified presence and quantum secured infrastructure, AltID 3.0 is designed to provide a trust layer for interactions between people, organizations and increasingly autonomous AI systems.



Key to the Fobi Flywheel



AltID 3.0 is a key component of the Fobi Flywheel, providing sovereign identity and quantum secured trust across Fobi’s expanding technology ecosystem.



FORTRESS: Sovereign enterprise AI and intelligence.



FIXYR: Intelligent communication and orchestration.



AltID 3.0: Sovereign identity, continuous authentication, verified presence and quantum secured trust.



Fobi’s planned next generation wallet platform: The intended user facing layer connecting identity, credentials, tickets, memberships, access and future digital experiences.



Sovereign. Secure. Future proof.



The Flywheel is designed so that each product can strengthen and create commercial opportunities for the others. As additional Fobi products are introduced, the Company intends to further expand this connected ecosystem and the potential value of each customer relationship.



Uddeshya Agrawal, CTO of Fobi, added:



“The next evolution of identity is not another database of personal information. It is the opposite. AltID 3.0 verifies a real human, then removes the underlying data, leaving a sovereign credential the individual controls from their own device.



From there, it is engineered for what comes next: continuous authentication in real time, post quantum cryptography, and location verification anchored to satellite positioning.



AltID 3.0 has been architected as a trust layer designed to hold, for people today and for the autonomous systems that will increasingly act on their behalf.”



Strategic Significance for Fobi



AltID 3.0 expands Fobi into quantum secured cybersecurity and digital trust, combining sovereign identity, continuous authentication and satellite verified presence across existing and new markets.



The platform is designed to support multiple recurring revenue opportunities across identity verification, authentication, credential issuance, location verified access and transaction based services, while creating opportunities to expand customer relationships across the broader Fobi Flywheel.



As a key trust layer within that Flywheel, AltID 3.0 is also expected to support Fobi’s planned next generation wallet and future products.



With AltID 3.0, Fobi is evolving from delivering individual technology solutions toward building an interconnected sovereign technology ecosystem designed for how governments, enterprises and consumers will operate in the AI and post quantum era.



About Fobi AI



Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink: FOBIF) is an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions. Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems and workflows to improve decision making, automate business processes and create more intelligent digital experiences. By combining AI, data intelligence, mobile wallet technology and digital infrastructure, Fobi enables organizations across multiple industries to modernize operations, improve customer engagement and unlock greater value from their data.



For more information, visit www.fobi.ai



Fobi AI Inc.

Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai



Rob Anson, CEO

rob@fobi.ai



Facebook: @Fobiinc

T: +1 877 754 5336 Ext. 3

Twitter: @Fobi_inc

E: ir@fobi.ai

LinkedIn: @Fobiinc



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward Looking Information



This release contains forward looking information regarding, among other things, the development, commercialization, capabilities and potential applications of AltID 3.0, the planned next generation wallet platform, future Fobi products, the Fobi Flywheel, potential recurring revenue opportunities, customer adoption and the Company’s expansion into cybersecurity, post quantum security and digital trust.



Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that anticipated product capabilities, commercialization opportunities, customer adoption, revenues or future products will develop as currently contemplated.



Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.