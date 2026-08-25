NSKT Global Urges U.S. Expats to Use Streamlined IRS Programs Ahead of 2026 Tax Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSKT Global is urging U.S. expats and Americans with offshore accounts to use the IRS Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures (SFOP) and Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures (SDOP) to catch up on missed tax returns and FBARs ahead of the 2026 filing deadlines.

The streamlined programs allow eligible taxpayers to file three years of back tax returns and six years of FBARs in a single package, often with reduced or waived offshore penalties. This compares favorably to standard FBAR penalties, which can reach $16,536 per report for non-willful violations and the greater of $165,353 or 50 percent of the account balance for willful violations.

NSKT Global's expat tax team assists U.S. citizens and green card holders who are behind on their filings in becoming compliant through SFOP and SDOP. The firm prepares the required delinquent or amended returns, FBARs, and streamlined certification forms, giving clients a structured path to compliance while reducing penalty and audit exposure.

"With an estimated 5.5 million Americans now living abroad, many have never been told they must keep filing U.S. tax returns and FBARs even when they pay tax in another country," said Nikhil Mahajan, CEO of NSKT Global and an expat tax specialist. "For those who are behind, the streamlined offshore procedures can be a one-time chance to wipe out years of potential penalties, get fully caught up, and move forward with confidence."

NSKT Global's process includes identifying which years require filing and coordinating foreign income exclusions, foreign tax credits, and information returns alongside accurate FBAR preparation. The firm works with long-term expats, returnees to the United States, globally mobile professionals, and families facing backfiling obligations, supported by virtual consultations and digital document workflows.

NSKT Global recommends that U.S. expats and taxpayers with unreported foreign accounts seek professional advice well ahead of the 2026 deadlines to allow sufficient time to gather records and prepare a complete streamlined package.

About NSKT Global

NSKT Global provides tax, accounting, and advisory services to U.S. expats and globally mobile professionals, with a focus on IRS streamlined offshore compliance procedures.

Website: https://www.nsktglobal.com/usa/

Link to U.S. expats https://www.nsktglobal.com/usa/expat-tax-services

New York Office: 99 Wall Street #5952, New York, NY 10005