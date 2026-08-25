Pet‘s Best Life Named “Senior Pet Care Company of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Pet‘s Best Life has been recognized as “Senior Pet Care Company of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Pet’s Best Life products address multiple major health issues at scale through scientific innovation, safety, quality leadership and measurable health benefits that can increase a dog’s health span, giving them more healthy years. The company targets large-scale, well-documented health challenges like dental disease, obesity, obstructions and age-related decline. Two flagship product innovations target critical aspects of canine health in transformative ways.

Yummy Combs® is a functional dog treat addressing dental disease, obesity and digestive safety. The patented 360-degree flossing and scrubbing design, featuring up to 200 cleaning surfaces, helps mechanically remove hardened tartar for an effective brushing alternative. Yummy Combs® also incorporates design features that reduce the risk of gulping and digestive obstruction, size customization by weight class, thin-wall technology for faster dissolving and a proprietary slickening ingredient that helps safely pass any lodged pieces. With high-quality protein and minimal starch, plus superior protein utilization and essential amino acid balance, it also delivers meaningful nutritional value. It has earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for tartar control.

Meanwhile, Longevity15® aims to extend health span and quality of life by supporting cellular health and aging. The daily supplement works at the cellular level and is the only dog supplement formulated with 99% pure C15:0, a breakthrough fatty acid backed by more than 100 peer-reviewed studies. C15:0 supports over 30 cellular pathways and functions, strengthens cell membranes, enhances mitochondrial performance and helps regulate metabolism through AMPK and PPAR activation. Real-world benefits include support for heart, liver, kidney, metabolic and cognitive health, along with improved resilience against age-related cellular damage. It has earned the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal.

“Our purpose is to serve as ambassadors for dogs by advancing products that genuinely improve their lives. That is why our solutions are both scientifically rigorous and practical for everyday use. We’re committed to addressing widespread health challenges facing dogs today and delivering solutions grounded in advanced scientific discovery,” said Joe Roetheli, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Pet's Best Life. “We want to thank Pet Innovation for the ‘Senior Pet Care Company of the Year’ award. We’ll continue to help dogs live healthier, safer and longer lives through category creation, measurable health impact and products that strengthen the human-animal bond by improving quality of life.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Pet’s Best Life is not just improving pet products - it is transforming pet health. A dog’s body changes with age, stress and everyday life. However, sluggishness or dental buildup are not things that older pets have to live with; they just require more targeted support for better days, longer walks and more active, vibrant and engaged years,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Together, Yummy Combs® and Longevity15® from Pet’s Best Life represent a comprehensive, forward-thinking approach to canine wellness that supports dogs from daily care through all life stages to long-term vitality. By helping pet parents ‘love their dogs longer’, the company is redefining the future of health and wellness for companion animals.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Pet's Best Life

Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, Pet's Best Life is dedicated to Nurturing Optimal Wellness™ to improve pet wellness through science-backed innovations that enrich the bond of love between pets and their owners. Its flagship brand, Yummy Combs®, integrates nutrition, safety, and dental care into one breakthrough treat with 21 "category firsts" and over 60 benefits for pets' best lives every day. Pet's Best Life has more recently launched Longevity15® to extend the quality of life of dogs.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475