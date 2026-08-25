CivicsMind: An AI Civics Tutor That Answers from Its Sources and Cites Them

Arlington, VA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America turned 250 this year, and the questions the founders argued about haven't gone anywhere. Students still ask how the three branches keep each other in check, and whether free speech covers words most people hate. CivicsMind lets anyone pose those questions to the documents.

"CivicsMind won't give a student the answer," said Jim Ronyak, managing director of information technology at IHS. "It shows them where the answer lives and pushes them to go read it."

Many teachers won't allow AI near their students, and for good reason. CivicsMind was built for those teachers. The platform is closed, with no access to the open internet. It is built to answer only from its source library: the Constitution and Bill of Rights at the National Archives, the Federalist Papers, the legislative record at Congress.gov, and decades of Supreme Court rulings, along with vetted nonpartisan civics curricula. Claims come with numbered citations, and answers end by pointing the reader to the place where they can check the work.

Ask how the three branches check one another in practice, and the answer opens with Madison in Federalist No. 51: "Ambition must be made to counteract ambition." From there it walks through the purse, the veto, confirmation, impeachment, and judicial review, citing Madison and Hamilton at each step. Then it hands out reading: "The single best first source is Federalist No. 51, which lays out the logic in under two thousand words."

"The cat is out of the bag on educational AI. Kids are using it—so provide for them a properly and reliably sourced alternative," said Joseph Prud'homme, Burton Family Chair of Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College. He notes the platform "brings the sources to the users' fingertips by having them appear [alongside] the answers."

It also refuses to take sides. Ask which political party is right about the Second Amendment and it declines by saying, "That is precisely the kind of question this virtual tutor exists to help you think through—but not to answer for you." What follows instead is the amendment's two-clause structure, the holdings in Heller, McDonald, and Bruen, and the questions courts are still fighting about.

It doesn't dodge, either. Asked whether the First Amendment protects hateful speech, it says yes, and explains the rule from Brandenburg v. Ohio: the narrow exceptions "are defined by the conduct the speech does or will cause, not by how hateful the message is." Asked what good a constitution is if it couldn't prevent a civil war, it concedes the point before answering. "The Constitution is not a machine that runs itself," it begins, then quotes Madison's own admission in Federalist No. 43 that some catastrophes lie "without the compass of human remedies."

One tester asked whether there are unexamined philosophical assumptions in the Constitution, or in how the tutor was told to present it. CivicsMind named four in the document, then examined its own. Its nonpartisanship, it answered, "is not neutral—it is itself a philosophical stance, one that values individual reasoning, epistemic humility, and the marketplace of ideas. It is a stance I am designed to embody, and I think it is defensible, but it is not beyond question."

CivicsMind works in 64 languages, which matters for English learners and for families studying for the naturalization test. It's free, and there is no need to enter a credit card.

Self-government assumes citizens understand the republic they're asked to govern. The documents that explain it have been free to read for 250 years. CivicsMind makes them answer back.

Try it at CivicsMind.ai and watch the video: https://youtu.be/uxYYvI4N2XI?si=a10zHuQyNzO7XsCM

About the Institute for Humane Studies

The Institute for Humane Studies is a nonpartisan educational nonprofit. IHS supports the achievement of a freer society by discovering and facilitating the development of talented students, scholars, and other intellectuals who share an interest in liberty and in advancing the principles and practices of freedom. Learn more at TheIHS.org.





