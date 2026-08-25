OverDrive Names Liz Carrasco Chief Technology Officer

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OverDrive announced the appointment of Liz Carrasco as Chief Technology Officer. With more than two decades of senior leadership experience at some of the world's largest digital media platforms, Carrasco brings deep technical expertise in personalization and streaming at scale to the technology teams behind Libby, Kanopy, and Sora.

In this role, Carrasco will lead OverDrive’s global technology strategy and engineering organization as the company continues to expand and evolve its digital content platforms.

"The mission of maximizing access to knowledge and content for everyone is something I care about deeply, and I'm excited to bring my background in personalization, media, and streaming at scale to help this extraordinary team capture the global opportunities ahead," said Carrasco. "Public libraries have been a continuous part of my life since childhood. Every time our family has moved, getting a library card has been the first order of business and during the pandemic, Libby kept our family of six connected, entertained, and learning.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the OverDrive team,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of OverDrive, who worked with Carrasco for nearly a decade at CBS Interactive, ViacomCBS, and Paramount. “Liz is an incredibly thoughtful team builder and a strong, empathetic leader of large and talented teams. Her deep technical expertise, combined with her genuine passion for content, libraries, learning, and our mission, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to evolve and grow our platforms for the libraries, schools, and communities we serve.”

Carrasco spent more than a decade in senior technology leadership at CBS Interactive, ViacomCBS, and Paramount. Carrasco most recently served as Director of Architecture at Rotary International and earlier in her career held technology leadership roles at Yahoo!, Monster, and United Online, and served on the Google Multi-Cloud Advisory Board. Carrasco holds a BS in Engineering & Applied Sciences from the California Institute of Technology.

Carrasco's appointment reinforces OverDrive's commitment to building world-class technology in service of its mission to educate and entertain by providing the world’s favorite way to access the best collection of premium digital content.

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About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that supports libraries, schools, and academic institutions. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 83,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. OverDrive empowers libraries and schools by expanding access for all through tireless industry advocacy and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

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