YieldMax® Introduces Portfolio Option Income Strategy ETF on Memory and Storage (YRAM)

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs is excited to announce the launch today of the following ETF:

YieldMax® Memory and Storage Portfolio Option Income ETF (NASDAQ: YRAM)

YRAM joins the YieldMax® family of ETFs, extending the firm's options-based income approach to the memory and storage sector. For distribution purposes, YRAM is a Group 1 ETF; its first distribution is expected to be announced on September 8, 2026. Distributions are not guaranteed.

YRAM seeks to generate current income by pursuing options-based strategies on the companies that design and manufacture memory semiconductors and data storage hardware. Tidal Investments LLC serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

What’s Inside the Fund?

The world’s growing reliance on AI, cloud computing and other data-intensive technologies is increasing the importance of the infrastructure required to store, move and process data. Memory and storage are fundamental to that infrastructure, and the investment opportunity extends across a broader ecosystem than any single company or technology.

YRAM is designed to provide exposure across that ecosystem while applying YieldMax’s options-based approach to seeking current income. The Fund may invest in memory semiconductor manufacturers producing technologies such as dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory; memory-focused integrated device manufacturers; specialized memory designers; manufacturers of memory controllers and interface semiconductors, including solid-state drive (SSD) controllers; and storage device manufacturers producing hardware such as solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs).

For investors, this provides a way to obtain exposure to multiple parts of the memory and storage value chain through a single ETF rather than relying on the performance of one company or one segment of the industry. It also seeks to position investors across the infrastructure supporting the continued growth of data-intensive computing.

The Adviser actively selects companies based not only on their role within the memory and storage ecosystem, but also on factors including stock and options liquidity, price level and implied volatility. These factors are monitored as the Adviser determines whether to add or remove holdings. The Fund is not constrained by market capitalization and may include foreign issuers through U.S.-listed depositary receipts. Exposure may also be obtained directly or synthetically through options contracts or swaps.

This flexibility allows the Adviser to look across the memory and storage ecosystem for opportunities that support both the Fund’s thematic exposure and its options-based income strategy. YRAM will be concentrated in the industries of Memory and Storage Device Companies, and dividends, if any, paid by portfolio holdings may also contribute to the Fund’s income.

Top 10 Holdings of YRAM Sample Portfolio

Ticker Holding Name % of Net Assets DRAM Roundhill Memory ETF 40.0% MU Micron Technology, Inc. 15.0% SKHY SK hynix Inc. 15.0% STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC 6.0% SNDK SanDisk Corporation 6.0% WDC Western Digital Corporation 6.0% P Everpure, Inc. 3.0% PENG Penguin Solutions, Inc. 3.0% RMBS Rambus Inc. 3.0% SIMO Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 3.0%



Holdings as of 8/24/2026. These are not recommendations to buy or to sell any security. Securities and holdings may vary.



Important Information

Before investing, you should carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

A portion (sometimes significant) of the Fund’s distributions may be classified as return of capital (“ROC”) for financial or tax reporting purposes, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time.

The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time.

While the Fund intends to pay distributions on a regular basis, there is no assurance in any given period that distributions will be made.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.



Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Swap Agreements Risk. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. Whether the Fund will be successful in using swap agreements to achieve its investment goal depends on the ability of the Adviser to structure such swap agreements in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and to identify counterparties for those swap agreements.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund’s assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Memory and Storage Industry Risks. Companies operating in the [memory semiconductor manufacturing, memory-focused integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), specialized memory designers, memory controllers and interface semiconductor manufacturers, and storage device manufacturers] space face risks related to intense competition, volatile industry conditions, intensive capital requirements, dependence on supply chains, materials & third-party service providers, intellectual property, research & design expenses, human capital, and government regulations.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient, or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non-U.S. securities and instruments can be more volatile. In addition, the Fund will be subject to risks associated with adverse political and economic developments in foreign countries, which may include the imposition of economic sanctions.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

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