Award-Winning Filmmaker Logan Kishi Opens Investment Campaign on Wefunder for Debut Feature "The Thing in the Hall"

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darkbox Entertainment announced today that its debut feature film, The Thing in the Hall, is officially open for investment on Wefunder, the leading Regulation Crowdfunding platform, giving everyday backers the opportunity to own a stake in the production and follow it from script to screen.





The Thing in the Hall is a Gothic psychological thriller that reimagines a classic ghost story through the eyes of a psychology student investigating his friend's attempts to contact the dead. Told through testimony following a fatal incident, the film blends psychological horror with the structure of a legal thriller, in the tradition of elevated genre films such as The Babadook, The Night House, and The Others. The screenplay has earned recognition ahead of production, including placement on the Gold List at the British Independent Film Festival 2026 and Finalist standing in the Oxford Script Awards. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Fall 2026.

The film marks the feature debut of writer, director, and producer Logan Kishi, who has spent his life in the entertainment industry, beginning as a child actor at age five and working more than fifteen years as a SAG-AFTRA performer before moving behind the camera. His seven short films have screened at festivals across the United States, earning honors including Best Director and Best Horror at the Old Towne Film Festival and a win at the Christian Worldview Film Festival's 48-hour competition.

"I grew up on horror because it is the genre brave enough to explore the things we usually avoid," said Kishi. "The Thing in the Hall is about guilt, detachment, and how we handle mental health in the people closest to us. Opening this film to everyday backers means the audience gets to be part of it from the beginning, and when the credits roll, their names will be in them."

Through the Wefunder campaign, backers at every level receive recognition and access inside the production. Perk tiers include a credit in the film's end crawl, an official IMDb credit, private virtual town halls with the director and cinematographer, invitations to private screenings, in-person set visits during filming, an honorary background cameo in the finished film, VIP passes to the World Premiere, and at the top tier, sponsorship of a full day of principal photography with the signed director's slate from that day shipped to the sponsor. Full details on the campaign, offering terms, and all perk tiers are available at wefunder.com/thethinginthehallfilm.

About Darkbox Entertainment

Darkbox Entertainment is an independent production company based in Southern California, founded by filmmaker Logan Kishi and focused on character-first genre storytelling. The Thing in the Hall is the company's first feature film. Learn more at darkboxentertainment.com.