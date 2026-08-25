Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 18 August 2026 – 24 August 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 18 August – 24 August 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



18 August 2026

19 August 2026



20 August 2026



21 August 2026



24 August 2026 8,696,046



124,326



214,000



60,534



46,820



24,361 16.04



17.12



16.95



16.80



16.91



16.96 139,447,817



2,128,076



3,628,177



1,017,104



791,726



413,197 Total, 18 August – 24 August 2026 470,041 16.97 7,978,280 Accumulated under the program 9,166,087 16.08 147,426,097

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,902,759 own shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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