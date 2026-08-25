Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 18 August 2026 – 24 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 18 August – 24 August 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
18 August 2026
19 August 2026
20 August 2026
21 August 2026
24 August 2026
|8,696,046
124,326
214,000
60,534
46,820
24,361
|16.04
17.12
16.95
16.80
16.91
16.96
|139,447,817
2,128,076
3,628,177
1,017,104
791,726
413,197
|Total, 18 August – 24 August 2026
|470,041
|16.97
|7,978,280
|Accumulated under the program
|9,166,087
|16.08
|147,426,097
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,902,759 own shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 18 August - 24 August 2026
- AS 46 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program