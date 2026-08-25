Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 18 August 2026 – 24 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 18 August – 24 August 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

18 August 2026                                                                                                        
19 August 2026

20 August 2026

21 August 2026

24 August 2026		8,696,046

124,326

 214,000

 60,534

 46,820

 24,361		16.04

17.12

16.95

16.80

16.91

16.96		139,447,817

2,128,076

3,628,177

1,017,104

791,726

413,197
Total, 18 August – 24 August 2026470,04116.977,978,280
Accumulated under the program9,166,08716.08147,426,097

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,902,759 own shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG                    
Mads Thinggaard                                                      
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                                      

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 18 August - 24 August 2026 AS 46 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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