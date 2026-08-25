American Gold & Copper Inc. (OTC: AGCI) Highlights Multi-Project Growth Strategy and Upcoming Drilling Programs in Follow-Up Investor Podcast

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gold and Copper Inc. (OTC: AGCI) (the “Company” or “AGCI”) Executive Chairman Brent Nelson recently conducted a follow-up investor podcast, providing shareholders with an update on the Company's strategic progress following its recent name and ticker symbol change and outlining key milestones expected through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

During the interview, Nelson highlighted the Company's flagship South American copper-gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, as well as its recently announced expansion efforts in the United States through proposed acquisitions in Nevada and Oregon.

Full interview here: https://youtu.be/J4y1_Dvg3Ww

South American Copper Project Advances Toward Development

Nelson noted that the Company's core asset remains its South American copper project, which hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource estimate containing approximately:

267 million pounds of copper

More than 170,000 ounces of gold

Over 1 million ounces of silver





According to Nelson, the project is considered one of the few shovel-ready copper projects of its kind, having already undergone test mining activities. The Company plans to launch a 40-hole drill program designed to expand known mineralization and increase overall resource estimates.

"We are at a stage where we could move toward production, but our objective is to first grow the resource base and create additional value for shareholders," Nelson stated during the interview.

The Company expects progress on Bolivia's pending mining legislation and anticipates advancing its 30-year mining license application while preparing to mobilize drill rigs in the coming months.

Rimrock Resources Acquisition Adds Major Nevada Copper Opportunity

Nelson also discussed the Company's proposed acquisition of Rimrock Resources, a copper project located in a highly prospective mining district in Nevada.

The 1,500-acre property is believed to host a large porphyry-style copper system, similar in geological characteristics to the world-renowned Bingham Canyon deposit in Utah. The Company expects drilling activities to commence following completion of the definitive acquisition agreement.

"We see tremendous upside potential in Nevada and believe this project could ultimately become a significant copper asset," Nelson said.

Oregon Nickel-Copper Project Expands Critical Metals Exposure

American Gold and Copper has also entered into an MOU involving the Shamrock Project in Oregon, a nickel-copper opportunity that further diversifies the Company's exposure to critical metals.

Management believes Oregon and Nevada provide attractive operating environments with established mining jurisdictions and lower regulatory risk.

Key Catalysts for the Remainder of 2026

Nelson outlined several anticipated milestones, including:

Finalization of the Rimrock Resources acquisition

Advancement of the Shamrock Project transaction

Commencement of drilling programs in Bolivia and Nevada

Progress toward securing long-term mining permits in Bolivia

Potential resource expansion through exploration success





Vision for 2027

Looking ahead, Nelson said the Company is focused on building a mid-tier mining company anchored by multiple high-potential copper, gold, silver, and nickel projects.

Management's longer-term objective is to establish a portfolio of three to four core assets that could position American Gold and Copper as an attractive strategic partner or acquisition target for a major mining company.

"Our goal is to continue growing resources, advancing development, and building a company with significant long-term value," Nelson said.

Investors can listen to the full interview at SmallCapVoice.com and review the recently released Harbinger Research coverage of American Gold and Copper (OTC: AGCI) for additional information regarding the Company's projects and growth strategy.

About American Gold & Copper Inc.

American Gold & Copper Inc. (OTC: AGCI) is a U.S. mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and advancement of copper, gold, silver, and other mineral resource opportunities. The Company’s initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L. The Company has also entered into a memorandum of understanding relating to the proposed acquisition of the Rimrock copper-gold project in Lander County, Nevada. Through disciplined acquisitions, technical evaluation, and responsible resource development, the Company is building a portfolio of mineral projects located in established mining jurisdictions with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value.

For additional background, South American Copper’s January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic plans for the continued evaluation and advancement of its Bolivian mining assets; the proposed acquisition and potential advancement of the Rimrock copper-gold project; the proposed acquisition and potential advancement of the Shamrock nickel-copper project; anticipated additional technical review, exploration planning, development initiatives, financing activities, potential exchange listings, management expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory approvals, technical evaluation outcomes, commodity price volatility, political and operational risks in Bolivia, environmental and permitting matters, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the possibility that the proposed Rimrock or Shamrock acquisitions may not be completed, and other risks associated with development-stage public companies.

Certain technical and project information referenced in this release is derived from historical technical reports and supplementary technical materials. Such information has not been updated into a current technical report and should not be relied upon as a current compliant mineral resource or reserve estimate.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

American Gold & Copper Inc.

Email: info@americangoldandcopper.com

Web: https://americangoldandcopper.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee6c3d58-6299-4c16-8793-751b14be0c2a