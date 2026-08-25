Kognitos Executives Take On Enterprise AI's Proof Problem at AI TechWorld 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business and finance automation, today announced its CEO and Founder Binny Gill and Chief AI Officer Neeraj Mathur will take the stage at AI TechWorld 2026 on September 2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, tackling two questions that are becoming increasingly difficult for enterprises to ignore: Can AI automation prove its business value, and can it be trusted to execute mission-critical work?

AI is moving into parts of the business where mistakes have consequences. In finance and operations, that means the standard for enterprise AI must be higher than simply producing a convincing answer or automating another task. The investment needs to deliver measurable business value. The work itself needs to run predictably, with logic that can be understood, governed and audited.

That is the territory Gill and Mathur will cover at AI TechWorld. Gill will look at what businesses should count as return on AI automation, including where value builds over time rather than stopping at an initial efficiency gain. Mathur will show what happens when AI is put to work inside real financial processes, and why deterministic execution matters once AI starts acting on the systems that run the business.

Binny Gill asks what AI is actually producing

Gill will start his session at 10:00 a.m. on the AI TechWorld Main Stage, focusing on "Dr. Strangetoken or: How I Learned to Stop Prompting and Love the Tokens I Never Spent."

His session takes aim at a problem facing executives as AI spending moves into operating budgets. Traditional automation metrics can capture cost savings or headcount efficiency, but they may miss the broader value AI creates across the business. Gill will draw on enterprise deployments to examine measures including cycle time compression, exception reduction, workforce reallocation and decision quality, as well as the difference between automation gains that plateau and those that compound as the business expands their use.

"Businesses have never measured people by how much thinking they did in a day. We measure what they produced. AI should be no different," said Gill. "The conversation needs to move away from how much AI an organization is consuming, and towards the outcomes it is creating. If we cannot show where the value comes from, we do not have an AI strategy. We have an AI bill."

Neeraj Mathur puts enterprise AI to work

At 11:30 a.m. on the AI TechWorld Expo Stage, Mathur will take the next step with "Automating Enterprise Finance in Plain English: A Live Look at Neurosymbolic AI in Production."

Through a live product walkthrough, Mathur will demonstrate how neurosymbolic AI can automate financial and operational workflows using English as code business instructions, including invoice processing, exception management, and orchestration across multiple enterprise systems. The session will show the difference between using probabilistic AI to understand intent and using deterministic execution to carry out approved business rules predictably and with an audit trail.

"Finance is a useful proving ground for enterprise AI because there is nowhere for vague promises to hide," said Mathur. "Customers may begin with one or two processes such as accounts payable or reconciliation, but that is rarely where the story ends. Once you can show that AI can execute real work reliably, that the business can understand the logic and that the process can be governed, you start moving from individual automation projects towards finance transformation."

That progression reflects what Mathur has seen among Kognitos customers, where initial finance use cases have expanded into broader finance transformation initiatives. The demonstration will give attendees a live view of that operating model, showing how plain-language processes can become executable automation while keeping the underlying business logic readable, governed and auditable.

Event details

AI TechWorld 2026 takes place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

takes place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Binny Gill will present on September 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. on the Main Stage.

on September 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. on the Main Stage. Neeraj Mathur will present on September 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. on the Expo Stage.





About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for deterministic, hallucination-free execution at enterprise scale. Built for finance, supply chain, and operations teams that cannot tolerate probabilistic errors, Kognitos turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record that enhances productivity and decision-making. Every workflow is readable, auditable, and governed in English, with humans in control of the logic that runs the business. With its patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams across hundreds of enterprise use cases. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Wipro Ventures.

Media Contact:

pr@kognitos.com