From Retainer Frustration to Product Innovation: The Story Behind 7MAGIC SonicPod Go





NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7MAGIC today announced the upcoming launch of SonicPod Go, a cordless 48kHz ultrasonic cleaner designed for retainers, clear aligners, dentures, mouth guards and night guards. The product grew out of the founder’s personal experience after orthodontic treatment and was developed around the everyday challenges of keeping removable oral appliances clean as part of a repeatable daily routine.





That overlooked part of the experience became deeply personal for the founder of 7MAGIC. After completing her own orthodontic treatment, she found that keeping a retainer clean was far more difficult than expected. Its narrow grooves and molded edges were not easy to reach with a toothbrush. Soaking took time and planning. Existing ultrasonic cleaners did not always feel designed for a modern personal-care routine, while repeated use of effervescent tablets raised questions about formula compatibility and the long-term care of delicate oral appliances.

“The problem was not a lack of products. The problem was that none of the routines felt complete, convenient and reassuring enough to repeat every day.”

That frustration became the starting point for the 7MAGIC SonicPod Go Ultrasonic Cleaner, a cordless device designed for retainers, clear aligners, dentures, mouth guards, night guards and selected dental tools.

A personal-care problem hidden in plain sight

Retainers and aligners are small, but they sit close to the teeth for hours at a time. They develop residue in narrow contours, along edges and inside recesses that may be inconvenient to clean manually. For users who travel frequently, work long hours or live in shared spaces, the cleaning routine can be easy to postpone.

The founder’s experience suggested that the product category needed more than stronger marketing claims. It needed a different design brief: make the cleaning action effective, make the controls obvious, remove the permanent power cable and give people a routine they could realistically follow.

From an idea to a repeatable five-minute ritual

The 48kHz ultrasonic retainer cleaner uses microscopic bubbles in water to help loosen residue from grooves, edges and hard-to-reach areas. As those bubbles form and collapse, they help loosen residue from grooves, edges and hard-to-reach areas without requiring the user to scrub every surface by hand.





The product offers four smart modes. Quick Clean runs for five minutes using ultrasonic cleaning and UV-C. Deep Clean extends the same combined process to ten minutes. Clean Only provides a ten-minute ultrasonic cycle, while UV Only gives users a separate ten-minute UV-C option. The goal is not to overwhelm users with settings, but to give them a clear choice based on the moment.

A 200ml stainless-steel tank accommodates common retainers, aligners, dentures and guards. The inner diameter measures approximately 3.1 inches, with a maximum water level of about 1.2 inches. A digital timer makes the remaining cycle visible, and the one-button interface keeps operation straightforward.

Why cordless mattered

One of the clearest lessons from the founder’s own routine was that convenience determines consistency. A product that must always sit beside a wall outlet is less useful in a small bathroom, shared apartment, dormitory or hotel room.

SonicPod Go therefore uses two 2000mAh batteries and USB-C charging. Based on internal testing, a full charge supports up to approximately 14 five-minute cycles. That allows the cleaner to move between a bathroom, bedroom, office or suitcase without remaining tethered to a cable.





A more considered role for cleaning tablets

The founder’s dissatisfaction was not limited to cleaning machines. She had also used effervescent tablets that did not provide the experience she wanted. The concern was not that every tablet is harmful, but that formulas vary and users may not know whether a particular solution is appropriate for repeated use with their specific retainer, denture or guard.

For that reason, SonicPod Go is designed to perform routine ultrasonic cleaning with water alone. Cleaning tablets can remain an optional tool for users who need additional support with visible cloudiness or residue, provided they follow the care guidance for their appliance.

This distinction matters. The product is intended to give users more control over the routine rather than make them dependent on one chemical step every day.

Building a product around real life

The final product includes a drain basket, tweezers, cleaning brush, cleaning cloth, USB-C cable, storage bag and six cleaning tablets. It is rated IPX5 for splash resistance, includes a covered charging port and uses a protected button design. It should not be submerged in water.

Noise was also treated as a design issue rather than a minor specification. Product materials state an operating level below 42dB under loaded conditions with the lid closed, supporting use at night or in shared environments.

For 7MAGIC, SonicPod Go represents more than entry into another small-appliance category. It reflects a broader brand principle: personal-care products should reduce friction, not add more of it.

“After orthodontic treatment, people are asked to protect the result for years,” the founder said. “We wanted the cleaning routine to feel worthy of that commitment.”





7MAGIC SonicPod Go is scheduled to go on sale on (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H25KJNVY) through the 7MAGIC website, Amazon and selected online channels. The final retail price, launch offer and regional availability will be confirmed before publication.

About 7MAGIC

7MAGIC is a modern personal-care brand focused on redefining everyday routines through simplicity, performance and thoughtful design. Its portfolio spans hair styling and personal care, including precision-engineered hair dryers, multifunctional styling tools, electric toothbrushes and oral-appliance care products.

Media Contact: Dylan Luo

Email：dylan@7magicclub.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f61b6b50-adf6-4b66-b1ba-6cb31115634a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e043ac58-300a-4115-abf6-a7520da573ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e027fa15-570b-4c95-9044-0552687f2afd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6463e66c-db70-4c6b-ae07-5531d53b5a1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3d859ee-2eff-4740-83df-c273f9cdc910