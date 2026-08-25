Associa Promotes Frances Ranes to Sales Regional Vice President for Central Region

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has promoted Frances Ranes to sales regional vice president for the Central Region, expanding her leadership responsibilities across key markets in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Minnesota and Missouri.

In her new role, Ranes will oversee sales strategy, business development and market growth across the Central Region, supporting all of Texas, Atlanta, Alabama, Minnesota and St. Louis. She will work closely with local leadership teams to identify opportunities for growth, strengthen client and industry relationships, and develop strategies that position Associa and its family of companies for continued success.

“Frances has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build relationships, identify opportunities and turn those relationships into meaningful, long-term partnerships,” said Leslie Baldwin, senior vice president of sales. “Her passion for the community association industry, combined with her understanding of the markets we serve, makes her an outstanding choice to lead sales across the Central Region. We are excited to see her bring her energy, experience and collaborative leadership to this role.”

Ranes joined Somerset Association Management, an Associa® company, in December 2025 as vice president of growth and development. In that role, she led sales strategy, pipeline development and statewide market expansion. She brought extensive business development experience to Somerset after previously driving growth initiatives for Envera Systems across Texas.

A respected leader in the community association industry, Ranes is actively involved with Community Associations Institute (CAI) and was recognized as the CAI Support Staff Member of the Year. She also serves as chair of the Membership Committee for CAI DFW, where she helps lead efforts to recruit, engage and retain industry professionals.

Ranes' career reflects a strong commitment to service and relationship-building. Earlier in her career, she worked as a licensed practical nurse and studied registered nursing at North Central Texas College. That experience has continued to influence her approach to leadership, client relationships and business development, with an emphasis on listening, understanding needs and creating solutions that deliver lasting value.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and have the opportunity to work with our teams and clients across the Central Region,” said Ranes. “I’ve always believed that strong relationships are at the heart of successful growth. When we take the time to understand what our clients and communities need, we can create solutions that make a real difference. I’m excited to partner with our local leaders, strengthen relationships across these markets and help position our teams for continued growth and success.”

The promotion comes as Associa continues to strengthen its presence across global key markets and invest in leadership that can support the evolving needs of community associations and the residents they serve.

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939