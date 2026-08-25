Life360 Announces New Pet Care Products So No One Forgets Fido This Back-To-School Season





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced the launch of several new pet-focused offerings extending its coordination and peace of mind capabilities to the whole family - whether or not they’re allowed on the couch. The updates include new in-app Care and Connection features, like pre-set recurring routines, Zoomies Alerts, and activity roundups, as well as a new QR code Life360 Pet Tag.

Just in time for International Dog Day (August 26), Life360 is helping families ensure pets don't get lost in the shuffle, literally or figuratively, as they settle back into hectic back-to-school schedules. With over half (53%) of parents citing more complex schedules for heightened anxiety during back-to-school season, accounting for an additional 10 hours a week spent planning family logistics, the new additions are meant to streamline pet care among family members and reunite lost pets with their families faster.1

Following the recent launch of Life360 Pet GPS tracker, which introduced advanced safety and recovery features like geofencing, escape alerts, and access to the largest global Pet Finder Network, these new additions focus on further integrating pets into everyday family life.



HERE’S WHAT'S NEW

Care Features — Consistent pet care doesn't have to rely on one person's memory. Shared Care logs can be set to run on a recurring schedule to remind anyone in the family Circle to record walks, feedings, litter pan cleanings, or even medications with a tap. Completed care routines are visible to everyone, so no one gets tricked into serving a second dinner.



Consistent pet care doesn't have to rely on one person's memory. Shared Care logs can be set to run on a recurring schedule to remind anyone in the family Circle to record walks, feedings, litter pan cleanings, or even medications with a tap. Completed care routines are visible to everyone, so no one gets tricked into serving a second dinner. Connection Features — Zoomies Alerts track when a pet has a burst of joy, and a Weekly Roundup recaps their routines like distance walked and who provided the most care, so the whole family can share in moments they'd otherwise miss.

(Available on dog Pet Profiles)

Zoomies Alerts track when a pet has a burst of joy, and a Weekly Roundup recaps their routines like distance walked and who provided the most care, so the whole family can share in moments they'd otherwise miss. (Available on dog Pet Profiles) Life360 Pet Tag ($7.99) — A new stainless-steel QR code collar tag that allows the finder of a lost pet to call or text its owner, or share location details with its family Circle instantly, no app required. Contact details linked to a Pet Tag can be updated any time through the pet’s Life360 pet profile.





“There are already over 8 million pets on Life360. These new pet Care and Connection features bring additional value and delight to pet parents everywhere,” said Mike Zeman, Chief Marketing Officer at Life360. “With these updates, we’re bringing our members–even the furry ones–more peace of mind by integrating every aspect of pet parenting into Life360.”

“It can be really hard for dogs to have a sudden schedule change like back-to-school time, especially because the shift in less attention may cause anxiety and destructive issues,” said Bethany Wilson, Master Trainer at The Puppy Academy . “However, a key strategy to help with the transition is giving your pet their own consistent schedule they can depend on. This might be an early morning walk before everyone else wakes up or a play session right after the kids go to school to get them nice and tired. This helps combat some anxiety the schedule change can cause.”

Some Connection features3 require a linked Life360 Pet GPS tracker, which Life360 is making more accessible with a new Silver Bundle option. Previously enabled with only Platinum or Gold subscriptions, the new SIlver Bundle includes a LIfe360 Pet GPS tracker and Silver tier subscription service for $99 (renewing at $99/year).

Life360 pet Care and Coordination features are now available to members globally. Life360 Pet Tag and Life360 Pet GPS are now available on Amazon.com and Life360.com in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and hardware tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 102.4 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2026, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

1Survey conducted of 1,000 US parents of at least one child currently in school (public, private, or homeschool) between the ages of 10-17, confirmed by both consumer-matched data and self-confirmation. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey, conducted between July 25th and July 29th, 2025, with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web, along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results.

2 Life360 internal data, 2026

3 Zoomies Alerts and distance roamed portion of Weekly Recaps require a Life360 Pet GPS tracker

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62a96de6-0409-4682-9ca0-c70a5c9a45d0.