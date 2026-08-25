Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE) Portfolio Company HoloTwin Unveils TwinRuntime: Enterprise Digital Twins That Run in a Standard Web Browser, No Downloads Required

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE) today announced that its portfolio company HoloTwin LLC has unveiled TwinRuntime, a browser-native digital twin runtime that is designed to let organizations open and operate digital twins of their facilities directly in a standard web browser. The product is designed to run without dedicated installations or specialized hardware. Users can access a live, browser-based replica of a building, stadium, hospital, or network from a laptop, tablet, or phone. HoloTwin is in the process of filing trademark applications for TwinRuntime, and intends to pursue patent protection relating to the underlying technology.

A Year of Building: The HoloTwin Story

Today's announcement arrives at the end of a deliberate, year-long build. Mixie Technologies acquires companies and intellectual property built on application-focused technology designed to deliver a measurable advantage to customers, then scales them with AI-driven engineering. HoloTwin is the flagship of that strategy.

In January 2026, Mixie Technologies acquired a 25 percent ownership stake in HoloTwin LLC, with rights to increase its position over time. Days later, HoloTwin was named a TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award 2026 winner for Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation at CES in Las Vegas, where an independent editorial panel recognized the platform's ability to unify fragmented infrastructure systems into a single operational view.

In June 2026, HoloTwin released HoloTwin 2.0, demonstrating that detailed, campus-scale 3D environments could be delivered in the browser through adaptive detail loading and modular scene delivery.

TwinRuntime is what that year was building toward: the technology thesis behind the HoloTwin investment, delivered as a product.

How TwinRuntime Works

A digital twin is a living digital copy of a real place or system that updates as the real thing changes. Until now, using one at enterprise scale meant expensive workstations, lengthy software installs, and specialist operators. TwinRuntime removes those barriers the same way streaming removed the barriers to movies: instead of downloading an enormous 3D model, the twin simply streams to the viewer, on demand.

Behind the scenes, TwinRuntime adapts the picture to each viewer's device and connection, the way a streaming service adjusts video quality so playback never stalls. It quietly anticipates where a viewer will look next and loads that part of the twin before they arrive, so moving through a facility feels immediate. And it lets many people occupy the same live twin at the same time, seeing the same shared information, much like colleagues working in a shared document.

Why It Matters

Industry researchers at Mordor Intelligence estimate the global digital twin market at approximately $49.2 billion in 2026, with projected annual growth of roughly 36 percent through 2031. Yet adoption has been held back by high costs, complex installations, and specialized hardware. By moving the entire experience into the browser, TwinRuntime opens digital twins to the people who actually run facilities every day: operators, technicians, executives, and contractors, not just engineers at dedicated workstations. It also puts the technology within reach of the mid-sized organizations that analysts identify as the market's largest untapped opportunity.

Management Commentary

“The hardest problem in digital twins has never been building the model, it has been delivering it,” said Darshan Sedani, Co-Founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies. “HoloTwin 2.0 proved a campus could live in a browser. TwinRuntime makes that the standard: a twin the size of a stadium that feels as light and responsive as a video call, on hardware our customers already own.”

“Winning the TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award at CES 2026 confirmed what we saw: infrastructure teams are drowning in disconnected systems,” said Teodros Gessesse, Co-Founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies. “TwinRuntime is the next step, and the flagship of everything we are building with Mixie. We are putting a technology that once demanded a control room behind a simple web link, on any device.”

About HoloTwin LLC

HoloTwin LLC develops AI-driven digital twin software that organizes operational data from networks, sensors, building systems, and IoT devices into a single, unified visual environment. HoloTwin's software is designed to serve organizations across telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, utilities, industrial operations, and large venues. HoloTwin was named a TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award 2026 winner for Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation.

About Mixie Technologies, Inc.

Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE) acquires companies and intellectual property built on unique, application-focused technology designed to deliver a measurable advantage to customers, then scales them with AI-driven engineering. The company's focus areas include digital twins, real estate technology, enterprise video delivery, education and training content, and sports revenue enablement. Mixie Technologies holds a minority ownership stake in HoloTwin LLC with rights to increase its position. Learn more at mixietechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "designed to," "intended to," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "can," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, features, capabilities, and performance of TwinRuntime; the status and outcome of trademark applications for TwinRuntime and any patent applications relating to the underlying technology; anticipated market reception, customer adoption, and benefits of the platform; the size and growth of the digital twin market; and potential additional investments by Mixie Technologies in HoloTwin, LLC and the anticipated benefits of that relationship. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the companies’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, technology development and integration risks, the pace of customer adoption, competitive conditions, the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection, regulatory developments, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and general economic and market conditions. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party industry sources, including Mordor Intelligence, which the Company has not independently verified and which are estimates subject to change. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Mixie Technologies, Inc. and HoloTwin, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any securities referenced herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Trademarks

HoloTwin and TwinRuntime are trademarks or marks for which trademark applications are in process by their respective owners. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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