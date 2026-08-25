Kimi.ai Selects TiDB to Power Persistent Data Infrastructure for Next-Generation AI Agents

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiDB powered by PingCAP, the cloud-native and AI-native database company, today announced that Kimi.ai, the AI platform developed by Moonshot AI, is using TiDB to power the data infrastructure behind its next-generation AI agents.

As AI agents evolve beyond answering questions to building, deploying and maintaining complete software applications, they create an entirely new infrastructure challenge: how to instantly provision persistent databases for millions of applications while keeping costs under control.

Kimi.ai's agentic capabilities let users describe an application in natural language, then automatically generate the frontend, backend and database before deploying a live application within minutes. To support this model at internet scale, Kimi.ai selected TiDB Cloud Starter to provide database infrastructure capable of provisioning isolated databases in approximately one second while eliminating idle database compute costs for inactive applications.

"AI agents are fundamentally changing what infrastructure must deliver," said Ed Huang, Co-Founder and CTO at TiDB. "Applications created by AI need databases that appear instantly, remain continuously available and scale economically to millions of deployments. That's exactly what TiDB was built to do."

According to TiDB, the deployment delivers several advantages:

Database provisioning in approximately one second, removing database setup from the AI application's delivery pipeline.

Support for tens of millions of isolated tenant applications from a single TiDB deployment.

Elimination of idle database compute costs for inactive applications.

Continuous application availability without traditional serverless cold starts.

MySQL compatibility that simplifies AI-generated application development.



Kimi.ai also uses TiDB Cloud's new persistent filesystem technology to preserve development state across ephemeral execution environments. The approach enables AI coding agents to retain source code, Git history, checkpoints and task progress even after compute environments are destroyed, allowing work to resume seamlessly across sessions.

The deployment reflects a broader industry shift as AI agents transition from generating code to delivering production-ready applications that require persistent data, state management and enterprise-grade reliability.

The Kimi.ai deployment demonstrates an emerging architecture for AI-native applications in which compute environments remain temporary and elastic while application data and development state persist independently. This model enables organizations to scale AI-generated applications without the operational and economic limitations of traditional database architectures.

To learn more about how Kimi.ai uses TiDB Cloud to support its AI agent platform and scale persistent data infrastructure for AI-generated applications, read the full case study at https://www.pingcap.com/case-study/kimi-2-6-agent-hosting-platform-tidb-cloud/.

About TiDB

TiDB, powered by PingCAP, is the distributed SQL database built for AI agents. AI-native companies, leading SaaS providers, and global enterprises run TiDB to support workloads that traditional databases can't: millions of tables, persistent agent state, high-concurrency reads and writes, frequent schema changes, and zero-downtime scaling at petabyte levels. With AI-driven innovations across the platform and multi-cloud flexibility, TiDB delivers unmatched agility, resilience, and security. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, TiDB serves customers worldwide. To learn more about TiDB, visit TiDB.io.

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