Enphase Energy Helps Dutch Homeowners Act Before Net Metering Ends with Expanded Events and New Financing Access

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced an expanded homeowner outreach effort in the Netherlands to help solar-only customers prepare for the end of net metering on Jan. 1, 2027, and understand how battery storage can help them maximize the value of their solar systems. Enphase expects to host more than 300 in-person homeowner events and online webinars in 2026, with more than 100 already completed, generating thousands of leads to date.

Enphase is onboarding hundreds of installers into its lead-referral program and is partnering with Prets.io, an independent Dutch fintech platform, to connect prospective customers with available financing options and help address affordability at the time of purchase.

When net metering concludes at the end of 2026, existing Dutch solar-only systems will not be grandfathered in, meaning homeowners will receive less value for solar energy exported to the grid. Adding an IQ® Battery enables homeowners to store and use more of their own solar generation rather than export it at a reduced rate, helping protect the value of their existing solar investment.

“The end of net metering is a wake-up call, and Dutch homeowners are ready to act,” said Sjoerd Gravemaker, CEO of Reconnect Energy, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “Energy price swings and global supply disruptions have made energy independence a real priority. A solar-plus-battery system delivers exactly that, and the turnout and leads we're seeing at these Enphase homeowner events make clear that homeowners are ready to make the move.”

“Pebble Green Systems has been a Platinum-level installer of Enphase products for many years, and we have now completed a thousand installations using Enphase microinverters,” said Leo van der Grinten, owner of Pebble Green Systems. “Thanks to the Enphase promotion, combined with the regional presentations Enphase conducts, we have been receiving a steady stream of leads. Because these homeowners sign a pre-order after the presentation, they know exactly what the system cost will be. As a result, the intake conversations are short, with a success rate of approximately 50%. We are pleased with this.”

“I have never experienced such a high-quality event before,” said Harry van Torenburg, a homeowner in the Netherlands who ordered an IQ Battery system following a local Enphase event. “I truly felt like a VIP. The Enphase team really knows how to make customers feel valued, and I walked away ready to move forward with my Enphase system.”

Additionally, through a new referral arrangement with Enphase, Prets.io will offer eligible Dutch homeowners streamlined access to financing solutions, including Warmtefonds, the Netherlands’ leading government-backed loan program for sustainable energy investments. Availability and terms of financing are determined by Warmtefonds and/or the applicable financing provider. By guiding homeowners through the application process without requiring installer involvement, Prets.io can help simplify access to Warmtefonds and other available financing options.

“Warmtefonds is an attractive financing option available for Dutch homeowners making sustainable energy investments, but the application process is not always straightforward at the moment of purchase,” said Eugene Lubbers, CEO and co-founder of Prets.io. “With the Prets.io platform, homeowners can now access the financing application process soon after the Enphase event, when they are already inclined to move forward.”

“Nearly half a million Dutch homeowners have trusted Enphase with their solar systems, and we have a responsibility to help them protect that investment,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Our events and webinars are packed because homeowners understand the stakes. With Prets.io, we are making it easier for homeowners to understand and access available financing options. Homeowners can leave one of our events with a plan, a price, and a path to getting it done.”

To learn more about Enphase solar and battery solutions in the Netherlands, visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's homeowner outreach and education initiatives in the Netherlands; expectations regarding the number, timing, effectiveness, and results of homeowner events and webinars; anticipated homeowner interest in and adoption of IQ Battery systems and other Enphase products; the expected benefits of battery storage, including increased self-consumption and protection of the value of existing solar investments; Enphase Energy's expectations regarding the impact of the planned abolishment of net metering in the Netherlands and resulting homeowner demand for energy storage solutions; and Enphase Energy’s plans to expand homeowner access to financing options through additional touchpoints and channels. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand; rate of homeowner adoption of battery storage systems; energy prices and tariff structures; the timing, terms, and implementation of regulatory and policy changes, including the discontinuation of net metering in the Netherlands; the performance and availability of financing programs and third-party financing partners; installer participation and execution; supply chain constraints; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com