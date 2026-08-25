CVRx Responds to Letter from Pointillist Family Office

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today issued the following statement in response to the public letter to CVRx’s Board of Directors from Jorey Chernett at Pointillist Family Office, dated August 24, 2026:

The Board of Directors and leadership team are committed to acting in the best interests of all CVRx shareholders and regularly evaluate a full range of options to maximize value for all shareholders. The Board values all shareholder input and appreciates the open dialogue the Company has maintained with Mr. Chernett.

The Company agrees with Mr. Chernett that Barostim is a highly differentiated, validated therapy protected by a deep moat of clinical evidence, and it remains the only approved neuromodulation therapy for heart failure. The Company also shares Mr. Chernett’s view that CVRx’s current valuation does not fully capture the potential of the underlying business. The Board is confident in the fundamentals of the business and the Company’s strategies to drive Barostim growth while at the same time managing expenses.

The Board is open to constructive engagement with all of its shareholders and will continue to pursue the best course of action consistent with its fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure.

Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0501

ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meyers

CVRx, Inc.

763-416-2853

emeyers@cvrx.com