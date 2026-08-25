CIRA and MERLIN bring 24/7 cyber threat monitoring and response to schools across Manitoba

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyber threats continue to put pressure on Canadian public institutions, Manitoba Education Research and Learning Information Networks (MERLIN) today announced a new offering of CIRA MDR services to its members across the province’s education and public sectors.

The expanded collaboration with CIRA will help Manitoba organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture with continuous monitoring, proactive threat hunting, expert-led investigation and rapid response support—without the cost and complexity of building and staffing an in-house security operations centre.

Since 1995, MERLIN—a special operating agency with the Province of Manitoba—has supported the education community with secure, reliable technology services designed to keep learning environments connected and protected.

“MERLIN’s partnership with CIRA has been successful for many years, built on our shared commitment to supporting Canada’s education community,” said Kiley Bender, COO, MERLIN. “CIRA’s DNS and cybersecurity services have been valuable additions to the protections we provide, helping keep Manitoba’s educational organizations, their staff and their students safer online.”

By making CIRA MDR available at an affordable price through its security program, MERLIN is helping school divisions, post-secondary institutions, adult learning centres and public-sector organizations access enterprise-grade protection powered by Canadian expertise, Canadian infrastructure and a shared commitment to safeguarding the systems Manitobans rely on to learn and thrive online.

“Learning depends on trust: that systems will work, that information will be protected and that schools can stay focused on students. Cyber incidents put that trust at risk by disrupting learning and exposing sensitive information about students, families and staff,” said Jon Ferguson, Vice President, Cybersecurity & DNS, CIRA. “By helping schools stay ahead of threats, we make expert cybersecurity support more accessible to the institutions that keep communities learning, connecting and thriving.”

Tailored to the specific requirements of schools and post-secondary institutions, this version of CIRA MDR combines extended detection and response technology with 24/7 monitoring and response from Canadian cybersecurity experts. The service is designed to help organizations move from reactive security to a more proactive model, giving internal IT teams greater visibility across their environments and support when threats emerge.

Through this offering, CIRA and MERLIN are helping Manitoba’s education and public-sector organizations close critical cybersecurity gaps while supporting a more resilient Canadian digital ecosystem.

Additional resources

Learn more about CIRA cybersecurity services

For more information about MERLIN cybersecurity solutions, visit: https://www.merlin.mb.ca/

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

Media contact

Delphine Avomo Evouna

613.315.1458

delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca