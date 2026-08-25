YD Bio Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication in Nutrients, Co-Authored with Physicians from the Taiwan Chronic Disease Healthcare Association and the Future Health Institute

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation–based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed review article in Nutrients, an international open-access journal published by MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute). The article, titled “Beyond Bone Health: Exploring the ‘Heart–Brain–Bone’ Axis Modulated by Lipid-Soluble Nutrients (Omega-3, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin K2),” was co-authored by members of the Company’s scientific team together with physicians associated with the Taiwan Chronic Disease Healthcare Association (“CDHA”), the Future Health Institute (“FHI”), and the Department of Neurosurgery at Taipei Medical University Hospital, among others.

On August 11, 2026, YD Bio previously announced a physician-partnership initiative, along with the launch of two nutraceutical products in Taiwan in collaboration with the Taiwan CDHA and FHI. This announcement reflects an expansion of the initiative to include peer-reviewed research. The Company disclosed at the time that a manuscript co-authored by YD Bio personnel and physician collaborators had been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal and was under review. The manuscript was accepted on August 18, 2026 and published the following day in Nutrients as the article described in this announcement.

Publication Highlights

Published open access in Nutrients (MDPI) — Nutrients 2026, 18(16), 2711; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu18162711.

2026, 18(16), 2711; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu18162711. Assembles and grades available evidence on how long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (EPA/DHA), vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and vitamin K2 (menaquinone-7, MK-7) act on shared biological pathways involving calcium trafficking, inflammation resolution and vascular integrity across the cardiovascular, central nervous and skeletal systems.

Explores the “Heart–Brain–Bone” axis as an integrative framework connecting three major conditions associated with aging — cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive decline and osteoporotic bone loss — which have historically been investigated and managed across separate clinical disciplines.

connecting three major conditions associated with aging — cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive decline and osteoporotic bone loss — which have historically been investigated and managed across separate clinical disciplines. Brings together expertise across clinical medicine, neurosurgery, and industry, with the Company’s scientific team contributing to peer-reviewed research alongside physician collaborators in healthcare areas relevant to its consumer health business.





From Physician Collaboration to Peer-Reviewed Science

YD Bio’s physician-partnership model is built on practicing clinicians defining formulation requirements based on observations from their own patient populations, with the Company contributing product development, sourcing, quality oversight and commercialization.

This publication adds a peer-reviewed research component to the model, expanding the scope of collaboration between physician partners and YD Bio’s scientific team.

The Company believes that this approach can connect clinical observations, scientific research, and consumer health product development, while providing a framework for future collaborations with other physicians and healthcare organizations.

As YD Bio expands its physician-partnership initiative, the Company intends to continue supporting scientific and peer-reviewed work alongside its current and future clinician partners.

“When we announced our physician-partnership initiative earlier this month, we indicated that the underlying science was undergoing peer review.” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio. “The publication of this article is an important milestone in our process. We believe a consumer health business built alongside practicing physicians should be supported not only by clinical experience and product development capabilities, but also by scientific rigor and accompanying literature. We intend to continue working this way as we expand our physician-partnership model to additional healthcare professionals and organizations.”

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform spanning regulated molecular diagnostics, clinical services, precision medicine, and life science commercialization. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under a laboratory-developed test strategy and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners through compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions created by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s intention to support further peer-reviewed work alongside clinician partners and to expand its physician-partnership model, and the anticipated benefits of such approach. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and can be identified by words such as “aim,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “designed to,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. The article described above is a narrative review of published literature; it reports no new experimental or clinical data and does not establish the clinical safety or efficacy of any product. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including consumer demand and market acceptance; the Company’s ability to enter into and maintain partnerships with physicians and other healthcare organizations; competition; regulatory and labeling requirements in Taiwan and other jurisdictions; and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and encourages investors to review the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

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YD Bio Limited

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