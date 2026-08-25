The Zcash ETF (Ticker: ZCSH), Built By Grayscale, Begins Trading on NYSE Arca, Expanding Investor Access to the Leading Privacy-Focused Digital Currency

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zcash ETF (Ticker: ZCSH), built by Grayscale, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a new exchange-traded product (ETP). ZCSH is the first ETP in the world to offer spot exposure to the Zcash token (ZEC), a market leading* digital asset built for private, decentralized value transfer.

The Zcash ETF (the “Fund”), an ETP is not investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“40 Act”), and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. An investment in ZCSH is subject to significant risk, heightened volatility, and is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in ZEC.

Launched in 2016, Zcash pairs Bitcoin-like features, including a 21-million-coin supply cap and Proof-of-Work consensus, with optional transaction privacy. Users can transact transparently or privately by “shielding” the sender, recipient, and amount details while preserving network verification. Viewing keys also enable holders to selectively disclose transaction details to auditors, counterparties, or regulators.

“As AI reshapes how financial activity can be monitored, we believe demand for genuine financial privacy will only grow,” said Steve Vanourny, Head of Index at Grayscale. “With ZCSH, Grayscale is building on its history of industry firsts by giving investors a way to gain exposure to one of the market’s leading privacy-focused assets. We believe Zcash has a compelling long-term role to play and are proud to make its token accessible through the exchange-traded product structure investors already know.”

Zcash has completed several major upgrades, including Sapling in 2018, Orchard and NU5 in 2022, and Ironwood in July 2026, making shielded transactions more practical, efficient, and accessible. These measures are designed to provide additional resilience against certain future quantum-related risks compared with transparent-ledger designs such as Bitcoin’s current architecture. These improvements, together with continued development across wallets, infrastructure, and institutional mining, are helping strengthen the network and support broader use of ZEC.

ZCSH brings that differentiated exposure into a familiar investment structure, allowing investors to access ZEC exposure through their brokerage accounts without the operational complexities of purchasing and safeguarding the assets directly.

The predecessor to The Zcash ETF launched as a private placement in October 2017, making it one of the first investment vehicles enabling investors to gain exposure, and not a direct investment, to ZEC, the token underlying the Zcash network.

For more information about ZCSH, please visit: thezcashetf.com

* Market leading based on total market cap for privacy-focused digital assets. Grouping determined using data from Grayscale as of 08/24/2026.

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This information must be preceded or accompanied by a The Zcash ETF prospectus, which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in digital assets involves significant risk and heightened volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for all investors, may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment should be considered only by persons who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment in the Fund.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent periods, and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Fund and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value. Digital assets represent a new and rapidly evolving industry. The value of the Fund depends on the acceptance of digital assets, the capabilities and development of blockchain technologies and the fundamental investment characteristics of the digital asset. Digital asset networks are developed by a diverse set of contributors and the perception that certain high-profile contributors will no longer contribute to the network could have an adverse effect on the market price of the related digital asset. Digital assets may have concentrated ownership and large sales or distributions by holders of such digital assets could have an adverse effect on the market price of such digital assets.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for ZCSH.