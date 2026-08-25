Google Selects Rezolve Ai’s Proprietary Distributed Database Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced that Google has selected Rezolve Ai's proprietary distributed database technology following an extensive technical evaluation.

The technology is being deployed at the infrastructure level within Google Cloud, providing the indexing and data pipelines behind Google Cloud Web3’s blockchain datasets and helping keep information accurate, complete, current and ready to query.

The selection represents the first major commercial deployment of Rezolve Ai's distributed database platform by one of the world's leading technology companies and validates technology the Company has identified as a core component of its long-term enterprise AI infrastructure strategy.

The commercial opportunity is substantial. S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts that global AI infrastructure spending specifically supporting data ingestion, integration and preparation will grow from $109 billion in 2025 to $295 billion annually by 20301, driven in part by the rapid deployment of autonomous agents and increasingly data-intensive AI workloads. Rezolve Ai believes its distributed database technology is well positioned within this rapidly expanding infrastructure layer.

The initial deployment encompasses complete historical data across 10 blockchain networks, representing approximately 100 terabytes of data. Every block is subject to six cryptographic checks, alongside schema validation, structural checks and cross-validation before reaching Google Cloud’s public datasets.

But the significance for Rezolve Ai extends beyond the initial application.

As artificial intelligence evolves from answering questions to taking autonomous actions, AI agents increasingly need access to information that is accurate, current and verifiable.

Across commerce, payments, financial services and digital services, those systems will only be as reliable as the data on which they operate. Rezolve Ai's distributed database platform was designed to provide that trusted data layer at enterprise scale.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, said:

"Google’s selection is significant independent validation of technology we have developed over many years and of the infrastructure strategy we outlined to shareholders earlier this year.

The initial deployment is an important commercial milestone but we believe its wider significance is that it demonstrates our architecture can satisfy the technical requirements of one of the world's leading technology organizations.

Our ambition has always extended beyond building AI applications. We believe the next generation of enterprise AI will depend on trusted infrastructure as much as intelligent models and today's announcement represents an important milestone in executing that vision."

In its 2025 Annual Report, Rezolve Ai outlined its intention to commercialize its proprietary distributed database platform as an enterprise infrastructure platform, following a model successfully established by leading technology companies that first developed infrastructure internally before making it available to the wider market.

Google’s selection is a major step in that transition.

It also establishes Rezolve Ai technology deeper within the infrastructure supporting Google Cloud Web3.

The relationship is already designed to develop further. The roadmap contemplates additional capabilities, additional networks and agentic enhancement, making trusted information increasingly accessible to autonomous AI systems.

Unlike many AI companies that focus primarily on applications, Rezolve Ai is investing across both customer-facing AI and the underlying infrastructure required to support enterprise-scale agentic computing. Together with brainpowa™, TraceWare™ and Auditable AI, the Company's distributed database technology forms part of a broader platform designed to enable trusted, transparent and commercially capable AI systems.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai’s proprietary brainpowa™ models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare™ and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

Learn more at www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the strategic significance of Google Cloud’s selection; the commercial potential, future adoption and possible applications of Rezolve Ai’s distributed database platform; the potential application of the platform beyond blockchain datasets; the development and adoption of agentic AI; and Rezolve Ai’s strategy to commercialize its technology as enterprise infrastructure. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve Ai’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence, AI Infrastructure Results in 2025 Top Expectations, Forecast Upgraded, May 2026.