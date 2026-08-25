ACT-ion Appoints Energy Technology Leader Mark McGough as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. ("ACT-ion"), a Dallas-based advanced battery materials company developing clean, fast and low-cost manufacturing technology for cathode active materials, today announced the appointment of Mark McGough as Chief Executive Officer. Founder and former CEO Jin Lim will transition to Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to lead ACT-ion's technology development, manufacturing process scale-up, and product innovation.

McGough will lead ACT-ion's next phase of growth, focusing on commercial scale-up, customer qualification, strategic partnerships, capital formation, and expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience commercializing new energy technologies, raising growth capital, and building manufacturing operations, he will work closely with the leadership team to accelerate market adoption of ACT-ion's advanced cathode materials platform.

"ACT-ion has built a strong technical foundation with a platform that can address some of the most urgent challenges in battery materials manufacturing," noted Mark McGough, ACT-ion's new Chief Executive Officer. "With cathode materials representing over one-half the material cost of lithium batteries, ACT-ion's new production process is a game-changer. I am excited to join the company at this important stage and help translate its technology into commercial scale, customer adoption, and long-term value for the battery supply chain."

McGough is an internationally recognized energy technology executive with a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth companies. Across his career, he has raised more than $200 million in capital, led multiple successful commercialization initiatives, and completed several strategic transactions and exits. As President and CEO of Ioxus, he grew the company from startup stage to nearly $100 million in cumulative product revenue, and established manufacturing operations across North America and Asia. He attracted investments from major industrial and financial partners.

"With the establishment of our pilot manufacturing facility in Carrollton, ACT-ion is entering a new phase of commercial growth," said Jin Lim, ACT-ion's CTO. "Mark's track record in scaling advanced energy ventures, building strategic partnerships, and securing growth capital will be vital as we expand our manufacturing footprint and customer base. I eagerly look forward to working with Mark, and now as full-time CTO, I can focus on strengthening our technological edge while supporting our broader market expansion."

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc.

ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. ("ACT-ion") is a leading lithium battery cathode active material (CAM) technology company based in Dallas, TX. As an advanced manufacturing technology company, ACT-ion produces coated single-crystal CAMs for lithium batteries through its novel, clean, and chemistry-agnostic process, requiring lower energy and cost. For more information, please visit www.act-ion.com.

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