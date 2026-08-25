Zyxel Routers Receive Conditional Approval, Exempting Them From FCC Covered List

Anaheim, California, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Communications today announced that its Wi-Fi 7 gateways (EE4210 and EE6610) and 5G NR Indoor Router (NR5331) have received Conditional Approval, exempting these products from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Covered List through February 3, 2028.

The Conditional Approval enables service providers and businesses to continue importing, purchasing and deploying these Zyxel broadband solutions in the United States during the approval period.

As broadband providers navigate evolving security and regulatory requirements, Zyxel remains focused on providing customers with trusted, flexible technology choices that support their ability to expand and modernize their networks

“Trust and security have always been fundamental to how we develop and support our products,” said Edmund Chu, Executive Vice President at Zyxel Communications. “This Conditional Approval provides additional assurance to our customers as they plan their broadband deployments. We will continue investing in product security, long-term support and reliable connectivity that helps our customers confidently grow their networks.”

The Conditional Approval covers three Zyxel solutions designed for next-generation broadband connectivity as part of Zyxel’s broader portfolio of networking solutions:

EE4210: A tri-band BE10000 Wi-Fi 7 gateway with 2.5GbE WAN/LAN connectivity, designed to deliver high-performance connectivity for next-generation broadband services and connected homes.

EE6610: A tri-band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 gateway with 10GbE WAN/LAN connectivity, built to support multi-gigabit broadband services and high-performance connected-home applications.

NR5331 : A 5G NR indoor router designed for flexible fixed wireless broadband deployments and POTS replacement over 5G.

A Continued Commitment to Network Trust

The FCC added certain foreign-produced routers to its Covered List in March 2026 as part of broader efforts to protect U.S. communications infrastructure. Products that receive Conditional Approval through the applicable federal review process are exempt from the Covered List and its associated restrictions for the duration of that approval.

Zyxel maintains a comprehensive approach to product and network security, including ongoing firmware maintenance, vulnerability management, publicly available security advisories and lifecycle support.

Beyond regulatory compliance, Zyxel is committed to helping service providers and businesses build networks they can trust. Zyxel’s comprehensive portfolio spans PON/XGS-PON, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, 5G FWA, PTMP, Switching, Security, Wireless Access and Cloud-Managed Networking.

For more information about Zyxel and its broadband and networking solutions for service providers and businesses, visit the Zyxel Communications website and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 35 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio that helps service providers stay ahead of the competition.