Church's Texas Chicken® and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Team Up to Help Inspire and Empower the Next Generation

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church's Texas Chicken® and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's premiere youth mentoring organization, today announced a new national partnership designed to expand access to mentorship, strengthen community connections, and create career-connected opportunities for young people across the country. Over the next year, Church’s is committed to creating events and engagements for BBBSA youth, and the company has committed to donating $100,000 to the organization.

Rooted in a shared belief that strong communities are built through meaningful connections, the partnership brings together BBBSA's proven, evidence-based mentoring model with Church's long-standing commitment to the neighborhoods it serves. Together, the organizations will help more young people build confidence, form lasting relationships, and gain exposure to future educational and career opportunities.

"At Church's, we are committed to helping give back to the communities we serve and supporting the people who make them strong," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. “When young people have access to mentorship, real support, and a clear view of what is possible, they are better positioned to succeed. We are proud to help make that happen as we team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America."

Research consistently demonstrates the positive impact mentorship and guidance can have on a young person’s confidence, academic engagement, and long-term success. Through this collaboration, Church's and BBBSA will work to expand awareness of mentorship opportunities while helping young people build the relationships and skills that support future educational and career achievement.

"Every young person deserves a champion in their corner who sees their potential and empowers them to build a pathway toward it," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "By partnering with Church's Texas Chicken, we're expanding access to mentorship in the communities that need it most, connecting more young people to caring adults, real-world experiences, and the workforce pathways that build confidence today and opportunity for tomorrow."

The partnership will focus on key areas of impact including:

Cause Marketing and Fundraising: Engaging guests through purpose-driven fundraising campaigns that help expand access to mentorship and youth development opportunities for Big Brothers Big Sisters participants nationwide. For example, later in the year, Church’s will sell coupon booklets in select restaurants, and 100 percent of the sales will be donated to BBBSA.

Engaging guests through purpose-driven fundraising campaigns that help expand access to mentorship and youth development opportunities for Big Brothers Big Sisters participants nationwide. For example, later in the year, Church’s will sell coupon booklets in select restaurants, and 100 percent of the sales will be donated to BBBSA. Community Engagement: Bringing the partnership to life through local events, restaurant activations, volunteer opportunities, and community-based programs that foster meaningful connections. To kick things off, on June 27, Church’s organized a soccer clinic for more than 50 “littles” and their families in Houston, TX. Participants enjoyed soccer drills, games and a catered Church’s lunch, as well as an appearance by Houston Dash goalie Jane Campbell. Church’s also reinforced its commitment to the partnership by making a $1,000 donation to BBBS of Houston. In August, Church’s hosted an event at its headquarters to help prepare kids with school supplies and backpacks before they head back to school.

Bringing the partnership to life through local events, restaurant activations, volunteer opportunities, and community-based programs that foster meaningful connections.

The collaboration is further strengthened by the alignment between Church’s global footprint and BBBSA’s nationwide network, creating opportunities for local engagement and community impact across the country.

For more information about Church's Texas Chicken, please visit www.churchs.com. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, visit www.bbbs.org.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides – all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states.