Made for the Shop. Priced for the Side Hustle. New APEX™ by BendPak AB28 Wheel Balancer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new APEX™ by BendPak AB28 digital wheel balancer delivers accurate, vibration-free results without unnecessary complexity or a high monthly payment. Designed to support everything from passenger vehicle and light truck wheels to performance and specialty wheels, the AB28 provides a practical, cost-effective solution for one- to three-bay shops, growing service operations, and side-hustle businesses.

Low Learning Curve

You don’t need an advanced degree to operate an AB28 wheel balancer. It’s easy to use, featuring an intuitive touch-pad interface that efficiently guides technicians through data entry and balance procedures. Bright LED positioning markers streamline precise weight placement, reducing rework and elevating customer satisfaction. Tiered indicators help with split-weight and behind-the-spoke applications for clean, OEM-style results. Automatic braking stops the wheel at precisely the correct position, reducing guesswork and speeding up the balancing process.

Fast and Accurate

Digital sensor technology provides balance readings accurate to hundredths of an ounce. A direct-axis drive system ensures smooth, vibration-free rotation, allowing the APEX AB28 to accurately measure imbalance forces without distortion or noise.

Rapid 5- to 7-second cycle times help keep vehicles flowing through the shop.

“The APEX AB28 improves daily workflow with its speed, accuracy and reliability,” says Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “It delivers reliable performance for smaller shops and home garages seeking quick, repeatable balance results without unnecessary complexity. Plus, it’s backed by BendPak engineering and industry-leading warranty and support.”

Other features of the AB28 wheel balancer include:

Multi-directional quartz load sensors. Measure imbalance forces across multiple axes at the same time for consistent accuracy.

Measure imbalance forces across multiple axes at the same time for consistent accuracy. No-Mar Quick-Nut system. Quickly secures wheels while protecting expensive finishes.

Quickly secures wheels while protecting expensive finishes. Comprehensive cone package. Supports a wide range of passenger, light truck and performance wheels.

Supports a wide range of passenger, light truck and performance wheels. Heavy-duty construction. Ensures rock-solid operation and long service life.

Learn more about the APEX by BendPak AB28 digital wheel balancer at bendpak.com/ab28.

About APEX by BendPak

Launched in 2025 by leading lift and garage equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc., APEX by BendPak is a brand developed for value-conscious buyers seeking high-quality equipment, reliability and support at a lower price point. It offers “quality you can afford” across garage and trailer ramps, two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers, and accessories. Learn more at bendpak.com/apex.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

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