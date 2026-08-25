America’s ‘Super Dad’ Will Be the Next Star of a National TV Commercial Provided by Ace Hardware

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some heroes wear capes. Others wear cargo shorts, tell legendary dad jokes, and always know where the toolbox is. Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Super Dad competition, a nationwide search for fathers (including expectant fathers, step-fathers, adoptive fathers, and/or past fathers) age eighteen (18) years or older who make an extraordinary difference every day. Eligible dads can enter for the opportunity to earn the title of 2026 Super Dad, receive $25,000, and appear in a national television commercial provided by Ace Hardware, while helping raise funds through Action Initiative Team (AIT) in support of Children's Miracle Network®.

Beyond celebrating exceptional dads, the Super Dad competition will also serve as a fundraising campaign in partnership with Action Initiative Team (AIT) in support of Children’s Miracle Network. Funds generated through the Super Dad campaign will help CMN strengthen its mission, fuel innovation and support efforts that create brighter futures for the kids in our communities. Together, CMN is working to build the foundation for a healthier tomorrow, helping make big change for all kids.

"Ask any children's hospital and they'll tell you: there's a chair beside every bed, and more often than most people realize, there's a dad in it — on the good days and the long ones. We're proud to stand with Colossal and AIT in honoring dads nationwide while raising needed funds for CMN— helping make big change for all kids." –Kristen Schavemaker, Chief Partnerships Officer, Children's Miracle Network.





Bringing an added dose of personality, humor, and heart to this year’s competition, Colossal welcomes Children’s Miracle Network’s Chief FUN-Raiser Adam Devine as host of the 2026 Super Dad competition.

Devine, best known for his roles in Pitch Perfect, Workaholics, The Righteous Gemstones, and Modern Family, brings his signature comedic style and energetic personality to the competition. As a father himself, he brings a personal connection to dads and an appreciation for the unpredictable, hilarious, and rewarding moments of family life.

Beloved television personality and dad Alfonso Ribeiro will also support this year’s campaign. Best known for his iconic role as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and as the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing with the Stars, Ribeiro brings decades of television experience, quick wit, and a warm connection with audiences. As a father, he brings an authentic perspective to celebrating dads who go above and beyond for their families.

Throughout the competition, participants will also have access to exclusive content featuring Devine and Ribeiro.

This year’s campaign is proudly supported by Ace Hardware and Omaha Steaks, two iconic brands with deep-rooted ties to family, home, and the traditions that bring people together.

At Ace, dads have access to everything they need to tackle projects big and small. With helpful advice, reliable products, and local, neighborhood service they can count on, the “helpful hardware folks” provide all the tools to get the job done right. Ace Hardware will provide air time to feature the 2026 Super Dad TV spot!

Omaha Steaks, a longtime favorite for family gatherings and celebrations, is another brand partnership that joins the campaign in honoring dads who create unforgettable memories around the dinner table, the backyard grill, and everywhere in between. Founded in 1917, Omaha Steaks is America's Original Butcher and a fifth-generation, family-owned company known for delivering premium steaks, gourmet foods, and memorable dining experiences.

Whether he's the dad who never misses a game, always has the right tool for the job, makes the best pancakes on Saturday morning, or leads with kindness every single day, now is the time to tell his story.

REGISTER HERE: https://yoursuperdad.org/register

Friends, spouses, kids, coworkers, and communities are encouraged to rally behind the dads who inspire them most and help crown America's next Super Dad.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant funds to Children’s Miracle Network® at the completion of the competition. www.colossal.org

About Children’s Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children’s health, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you’ll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs, from life-saving treatments and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Learn more at cmn.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f20653e4-a76c-480d-9cc5-383b5681f2ea