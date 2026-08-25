Rackspace Technology Launches Rackspace Cloud, Among the First Fully Managed Multitenant Cloud Platforms Built on VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Rackspace Cloud, a fully managed, multitenant cloud platform powered by Broadcom's VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 (VCF 9.1), initially available in Dallas, followed soon by North Virginia and Chicago areas. Rackspace is among the first providers to bring a fully managed multitenant platform to market on VCF 9.1, and one of a limited set of Broadcom Advantage Partners able to deliver VCF-based managed cloud services. Rackspace Cloud gives enterprises a new way to use modern cloud capabilities, such as Kubernetes and containerized applications, while maintaining the VMware environment and control they require.

The launch arrives as enterprise demand shifts decisively toward governed private infrastructure. Broadcom's Private Cloud Outlook 2026 research found that 56 percent of organizations are running or planning to run production AI inferencing in a private cloud, while public cloud use for production inference declined 15 percent year over year from 56 percent to 41 percent.

“For years organizations operating private clouds have had to choose between agility or control,” said Bryan Litchford, Head of Product, Engineering, and Data Centers at Rackspace. “Rackspace Cloud removes that tradeoff. The same governed platform that powers an enterprise’s VMware environment today provides the flexibility to support Kubernetes and AI inference workloads as business needs evolve, all while maintaining consistent governance and control. With capacity staged in advance, automated lifecycle management, and enterprise-grade VMware capabilities delivered through a fully managed service, customers scale in hours, not procurement cycles.”

"Rackspace Cloud powered by VMware Cloud Foundation gives customers a managed path to cloud agility, combining Rackspace's operational expertise with Broadcom's leading private cloud platform," said Ricky Cooper, Vice President of Global Cloud Service Providers, OEM and eOEM, Broadcom. "Together, we are helping enterprises scale their modern private clouds cost-effectively, operate securely, and innovate rapidly."

As enterprises evaluate modernization strategies and seek alternatives to increasingly complex environments, Rackspace Cloud simplifies VMware operations, speeds deployments, and reduces the burden of buying hardware and maintaining data center infrastructure, without requiring customers to manage the underlying systems or buy additional capacity.

Key capabilities include elastic consumption on pre-staged infrastructure, integrated support for virtual machines and Kubernetes workloads on a single platform, and enterprise grade isolation, security, and governance controls. The platform is delivered with transparent lifecycle management, multiple performance tiers, and 24x7x365 managed operations.

Rackspace will showcase Rackspace Cloud at VMware Explore 2026 in Las Vegas, August 31 through September 3, where Rackspace is a Diamond Sponsor exhibiting at Booth #104, and will be presenting in the session, “VCF State of the Union: Optimizing Costs and Closing Security Gaps in the AI Era [CLOB1276LV]."

For more information, visit https://www.rackspace.com/enterprise-ai/partners/vmware .

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the anticipated benefits, capabilities, availability, and performance of Rackspace Cloud powered by VMware Cloud Foundation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in Rackspace Technology’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Rackspace undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.