Zachry Construction Selected for SAT Terminal C Curbside Roadway Improvements

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zachry Construction Corporation has been awarded the SAT Terminal C Curbside Roadway Improvements project at San Antonio International Airport. Zachry will serve as a subcontractor to Hensel Phelps, the construction manager at-risk for the Terminal C project, and will be responsible for the demolition and construction of new roadways and bridges to support curbside access to the new terminal.

The project, awarded June 4, 2026, includes roadway and bridge improvements associated with the airport’s new Terminal C, which is currently under construction. Work begins next month, with a phased completion scheduled for the second half of 2028.

This work is an important component of the airport’s broader Terminal Development Program, supporting long-term growth and improving passenger access and movement through the airport.

Zachry’s portion of the project will be delivered in multiple phases, beginning with the widening of the existing elevated curbside roadway to connect directly into Terminal C. Subsequent phases will reconfigure Terminal Drive to create dedicated access to Terminal C departures and modify the existing U.S. 281 connection bridge to align with the updated roadway system.

“Projects like this are about more than adding capacity; they are about designing infrastructure that works efficiently within an active, growing environment,” said Travis Mross, president of Zachry Construction Corporation. “At San Antonio International Airport, that means carefully sequencing complex roadway and bridge work while maintaining access and minimizing disruption to airport traffic. Our experience in heavy civil construction and aviation infrastructure is critical to delivering a system that will serve the airport reliably for decades.”

The roadway improvements will increase lane capacity and reduce congestion by allowing Terminal C departure traffic to bypass Terminals A and B, improving overall traffic flow and reducing potential conflicts across the airport’s curbside system.

Zachry’s scope includes more than 3,300 cubic yards of concrete, more than 800,000 pounds of reinforcing steel and approximately 6,300 linear feet of precast bridge beams to support the elevated roadway structure. Zachry will use precast caps in select locations to improve construction efficiency and accommodate the constraints of an active airport environment.

Zachry Construction brings extensive experience delivering complex transportation and aviation infrastructure, including prior work at San Antonio International Airport and across Texas through its heavy/highway and civil infrastructure portfolio.

In addition to the Terminal C Curbside Roadway Improvements project, Zachry Construction has performed apron paving work associated with the SAT Terminal Development Program (ELEVATE/SAT) Package 6 Apron Paving project at the airport’s new Terminal C. Zachry also recently completed its scope on the South Remain Overnight Aircraft Parking project. The broader South RON effort added seven aircraft parking positions for overnight use near Terminal A’s new ground load facility.

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About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry’s uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

Media Contact:

TruePoint Communications for Zachry Construction Corporation

Zachry@truepointagency.com