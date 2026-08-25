Bookmakers Review Announces $18,500 Football Contest Lineup for 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advision Development, the company behind Bookmakers Review, today announced four football contests carrying a combined $18,500 in total advertised prize value for the 2026 NFL and college football seasons.

Registration information, official rules and entry instructions are available through the Bookmakers Review contest hub.

The 2026 lineup gives eligible participants four different ways to compete:

$12,500 BMR Combo Football Confidence Pool

Participants may select up to seven NFL and eligible college football point spreads each week and assign confidence values from one through seven. The competition includes both weekly and year-end awards.

$3,000 NFL Pick’em Pool

Participants select seven NFL point spreads each week and assign confidence values to their selections. The contest includes year-end awards as well as four winner-take-all segments during the season.

$1,500 NFL ATS Survivor Contest

Participants choose one NFL team to cover the posted point spread each week. A team cannot be selected again after it has been used, and an incorrect selection eliminates the participant.

$1,500 NFL Props Contest

Participants make five NFL prop selections each week, with the final standings determined by total wins over the contest schedule.

Selections open September 8 ahead of NFL Week 1.

“We designed this lineup around the different ways football fans enjoy competing,” said Frank Ammirante, Managing Editor of Bookmakers Review. “Some participants prefer the weekly strategy of confidence points, while others enjoy the pressure of survivor selections or the challenge of building a winning record across an entire props season.”

Each competition has separate entry, eligibility and verification requirements. Participants should review the applicable rules and complete all required steps by the posted deadlines.

Eligibility, account verification, prize form, rollover conditions and award procedures are governed by the official contest rules. One entry is permitted per household.

Complete rules, entry links, deadlines and instructions are available through the Bookmakers Review contest hub.

About Bookmakers Review

Bookmakers Review is an online sports betting information and community platform featuring sportsbook reviews, betting guides, odds resources, forum discussion and seasonal contests. Its editorial coverage helps readers evaluate regulated and offshore sportsbooks by examining operator reputation, rules, banking options, user experience and other practical considerations.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Lou Moretti

347-433-9334

lou.moretti@advisiondevelopment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7af92bb7-7e9f-4bfb-9700-1272a8e1ce42