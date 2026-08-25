SPARC AI Launches Overwatch Positioning Network for Drones Operating Without GPS, Network Live For Ukraine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) (“SPARC AI” or the “Company”) a defense technology company, today announced the launch of the Overwatch Positioning Network, a live service that provides drones with their position when GPS is jammed, spoofed or unavailable. The aircraft sends its sensor data to Overwatch and receives its position back in roughly a third of a second. Nothing is installed on the aircraft, no equipment, and no software. The Company believes this represents a category shift in how GPS-denied positioning is delivered and scaled.

GPS scales because the infrastructure already exists. Billions of devices use it every day without anyone having to build or install anything to receive it. The Company believes any credible answer to GPS denial must work the same way. Conventional GPS-denied navigation cannot as it requires hardware, onboard compute and software installed on each individual aircraft. That deployment problem repeats across every airframe, every fleet and every new customer.

Overwatch Positioning moves that requirement off the airframe and into the data center. Deployed from inside secure facilities, Overwatch receives telemetry from the aircraft over an API and returns a position in response. No software is installed on the aircraft, all computation is performed in compute memory inside data centers and no customer telemetry or location data is ever retained.

Overwatch is designed to replicate across multiple geographic data-center regions, with compute scaling automatically as the number of connected aircraft grows. Rather than installing a positioning payload on thousands of individual drones, SPARC AI adds network capacity as demand requires.

This is expected to be most significant in Ukraine, where manufacturers are producing drones at a scale of millions of units in an actively contested environment. Under the Overwatch model, those aircraft can access GPS-independent positioning by simply sending telemetry data to Overwatch and receiving the latitude and longitude in less than a second. SPARC AI has existing engagements with Ukrainian drone manufacturers and other stakeholders that have been invited to access the Overwatch Positioning Network as the Company’s primary delivery model.

Ukraine is expected to play an important role in validating the Overwatch network at operational volume. The Company believes that performance demonstrated in the world's most heavily contested environment will also support Overwatch's expansion into the other allied markets. The Company is expecting to make further announcements on its Ukraine activity. SPARC AI staff are also attending MSPO in Poland from the 8th of September. MSPO is the largest defense industry exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe. SPARC AI has scheduled meetings with several European drone OEMs and is expected to make further announcements at the event regarding the expansion of the Overwatch Positioning Network.

More information on Overwatch Positioning Network: www.sparcai.co

Company presentation: https://sparcai.co/SPARC-AI-Presentation.pdf

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving navigation in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other moving platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude — no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

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This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, competition, development activities, pricing, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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