Crypto News Today: Moonberg Reaches $300,000 As XRP Price Prediction Hits $10





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP price prediction looked extremely bearish just a few days ago, with XRP struggling to find support above $1. But a lot has changed in the past week. A market-wide rally has lifted Bitcoin above $80,000, brought fresh capital into crypto funds, and pushed XRP sharply higher. This crypto news today has revived attention around an ambitious $10 target, while Moonberg’s $MBX crypto presale has reached $300,000.

The move has changed the short-term picture, but it has not made the $10 call straightforward. XRP would need far more than a single bullish week to reach that level. At the same time, the Moonberg presale is attracting interest from traders looking for earlier-stage exposure linked to a live AI trading product rather than a token built around future plans alone.

XRP Price Prediction Shifts After a Strong Market Recovery

XRP had spent much of the year under pressure. The token repeatedly struggled around the $1 level, and a more sustained breakdown looked possible when market sentiment was weak.

That changed during the latest crypto rally. XRP climbed toward $1.70 before pulling back, while spot exchange-traded fund inflows also improved. Recent market reporting placed cumulative XRP ETF inflows at around $1.55 billion, with the funds recording their strongest week since May.

The immediate technical picture remains volatile. XRP needs to reclaim and hold above the $1.65 to $1.70 area before bulls can argue that a larger breakout is underway. A failure at this resistance could leave the token trading inside a wide range again, especially if Bitcoin loses momentum after its rapid move higher.

Still, the recovery has changed sentiment. The XRP price prediction is no longer focused only on whether the token can hold $1. Traders are now watching whether positive fund flows, improved regulation, and broader market demand can push it toward higher targets.





What Would XRP Need to Reach $10?

The $10 target is an aggressive scenario, not a base case. A review of XRP forecasts noted that a $10 valuation would put XRP’s market capitalization near $650 billion. That would require the token to approach or exceed Ethereum’s current market position.

The same analysis described the target as possible only under ideal conditions. Sustained exchange-traded fund inflows, shrinking exchange balances, stronger institutional adoption, and continued market-wide demand would all need to occur at the same time.

More measured forecasts are much lower. Coincub’s forecast overview places the broad base-case range between $3 and $5, while describing $5 to $10 as a more bullish outcome. Even that depends on continued adoption, stable regulation, and improved liquidity.

The XRP price prediction has therefore become more positive, but $10 should be seen as a long-term high case. It is not a reliable expectation for the current rally.

Moonberg Presale Passes $300,000

While XRP remains a large-cap asset, the Moonberg presale offers a different risk and reward profile. $MBX has now raised more than $300,000 as the project’s Stage 2 allocation continues to sell.

Moonberg is a live AI-native crypto trading terminal built for Solana and Ethereum traders. Users can access the Terminal and AI Agent for free, research markets, analyze on-chain activity, backtest strategies, and decide whether the platform suits their trading process before participating in the presale.

The terminal tracks more than 76 million tokens, processes 53.4 billion data points, and uses 130 proprietary metrics. Its tools include smart-money tracking, fake-volume detection, developer-history analysis, wallet monitoring, and live on-chain signals.

Wallet X-Ray and Sentinel are designed to help traders investigate wallet behavior and identify unusual activity. This gives Moonberg a practical use case during a volatile market, when price moves alone may not provide enough information to make sound decisions.

$MBX Powers The Moonberg Ecosystem

$MBX is designed to support active use across the Moonberg ecosystem. It can be used for AI-agent credits and computing, premium intelligence, Algo Builder access, lower terminal fees, and priority access to selected features.

The AI Agent allows users to describe a strategy in plain English, backtest it, and decide whether to deploy it from their own wallet. Users retain control throughout the process and can stop the agent at any time. Moonberg’s Moonscope feed currently reports 6,649 signals, a 75.6% win rate, and +276.4% average PnL. These are Moonberg-reported figures, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Final Thoughts

This crypto news today shows how quickly market sentiment can change. XRP’s recovery has made higher price targets worth discussing again, but the $10 XRP price prediction remains an ambitious long-term scenario that would require exceptional conditions. Moonberg’s $300,000 milestone gives traders another option to consider during the current rally. The presale still carries substantial risk, but its connection to a live AI trading terminal gives $MBX a clearer utility case than tokens linked only to future promises.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Website

FAQs

Can XRP reach $10?

XRP could reach $10 only under very bullish conditions, including sustained institutional demand, stronger ETF inflows, regulatory clarity, and continued market growth. It should not be treated as a guaranteed outcome.

What gives $MBX token utility?

$MBX is intended for AI-agent computing, premium data access, Algo Builder use, reduced platform fees, priority features, ecosystem rewards, and governance within the Moonberg terminal.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Cryptocurrency and crypto presale investments involve substantial risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment. Price predictions are speculative and are not guarantees of future performance. Readers should conduct their own research and seek independent professional advice before investing.