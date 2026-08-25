ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 is Now Available for Pre-Order

Fremont, CA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROG XBOX Ally X20

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that pre-orders are now open for the ROG XBOX Ally X20, a handheld that's both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what's next. Housed in a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure, the XBOX Ally X20 debuts ROG's all-new Nebula HDR Display with a 7.4-inch OLED panel and is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. Available as a standalone device or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, 68-watt adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case, the XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 starts at $1,299, with the bundle at $2,499, and will be on-shelf starting October 15.

Pre-Order the ROG XBOX Ally X20 separately

Both the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses will be available for purchase separately.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly and as a hallmark of ROG’s precision. The translucency shows off the innovative engineering under the hood that was accomplished to maintain the high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Its new ROG Nebula HDR OLED display dials immersion up to a new level, and games simply pop compared to its predecessor. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection.

The ultimate X20 bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector’s item, pairing the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a custom dbrand Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device’s internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.

The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. These incredibly immersive AR glasses plug directly into the XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for an ultra-simple setup. They feature audio by Bose, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a micro-OLED display with up to a 240Hz refresh rate that offers a 57° FOV, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking lets the screen follow head movements, while Anchor Mode keeps it fixed in place during play. With smooth Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.

Availability & Pricing

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, ROG XBOX Ally X20, and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses are all available for pre-order today from ASUS Store and Best Buy:

ASUS Store BestBuy ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle or Standalone Pre-Order Configurator Pre-Order Configurator

Press Contacts:

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rog.n.america/

ROG X (Twitter): https://x.com/ASUS_ROGNA

ASUS Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/us/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally/rog-xbox-ally-x20-bundle-2026/

Specifications1

ROG XBOX Ally X20

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input XBOX-inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers



ABXY buttons / Transforming D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button LED / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Action button/ 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size TMR joysticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor Display 7.4” Nebula HDR with OLED panel (600nits, 1400 peak) 16:9 FHD (1080p)



VESA® DisplayHDR True Black 1400



Dolby Vision®



120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium Pro with VRR (30Hz-120Hz), LCF, HDR

Corning® Gorilla® Victus + Corning® DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Wi-Fi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1 x microSD Express card reader (supports up to SD v8.0; UHSI with DDR220 mode)



1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 80Wh Dimensions 11.8 × 4.8 × 2.0 in (300.0 x 121.1 x 51.3mm) Weight 1.67 lb (756g)

ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20

Display Display Technology : Sony Micro OLED



Panel size : 0.55"



Resolution : 1920x1080 pixel (per eye)



Refresh rate : 120Hz, 240Hz ( Frame rate Boost On)



Panel Response time : 0.01ms



Motion-to-photon Latency : 3ms



Brightness : 700 nits (max.)



Color Gamut : 106% sRGB



Field of View (Degree) : 57



Virtual screen size : Up to 171" 13.1 ft (in 4 meters)



Instant 3D : Yes



3D mode Support : Yes



Electrochromic dimming Technology : Yes, 3 tint levels



Auto transparency : Yes, in Anchor Mode



PPD (Pixel Per Degree) : 40 Sensor Capacitive sensor Environment understanding Native 3DoF Audio feature Speaker : Yes , Sound by Bose



Microphone : Mic-Array with noise-cancelling



Audio Technology :Phase cancellation I/O Ports USB Type-C® x 1 (DP Alt Mode) Mechanical Design Temples angle adjustment : 3 levels



Aura RGB : Yes Dimensions R1 Edition 20 Dimension : 6.02" x 1.92" x 6.53" (15.3 x 5.0 x 16.6 cm)



Box Dimension : 7.24 × 3.29 × 3.44 in (18.4 x 8.35 x 8.75cm) Weight 0.20 lb (3.17 oz) (0.09kg) Accessories Carrying case



USB-C® cable



Warranty card



QSG



Cleaning cloth



Detachable prescription lens frame



Nose pads



USB-A to USB-C cable x 1 Certification TÜV flicker free



TÜV low blue light (hardware solution)



TÜV Eye Comfort(AR)



FSC™ MIX IPD (Interpupillary Distance) Narrow size: IPD 2.24–2.60 in (IPD 57 - 66 mm)



Broad size: IPD 2.60–2.95 in (IPD 66 - 75 mm)

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About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=q--uWaHFMs0