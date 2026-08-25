ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 is Now Available for Pre-Order

Fremont, CA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
ROG XBOX Ally X20
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that pre-orders are now open for the ROG XBOX Ally X20, a handheld that's both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what's next. Housed in a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure, the XBOX Ally X20 debuts ROG's all-new Nebula HDR Display with a 7.4-inch OLED panel and is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. Available as a standalone device or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, 68-watt adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case, the XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 starts at $1,299, with the bundle at $2,499, and will be on-shelf starting October 15.
Pre-Order the ROG XBOX Ally X20 separately
Both the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses will be available for purchase separately.
The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly and as a hallmark of ROG’s precision. The translucency shows off the innovative engineering under the hood that was accomplished to maintain the high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Its new ROG Nebula HDR OLED display dials immersion up to a new level, and games simply pop compared to its predecessor. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection.
The ultimate X20 bundle
The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector’s item, pairing the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a custom dbrand Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device’s internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.
The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. These incredibly immersive AR glasses plug directly into the XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for an ultra-simple setup. They feature audio by Bose, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a micro-OLED display with up to a 240Hz refresh rate that offers a 57° FOV, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking lets the screen follow head movements, while Anchor Mode keeps it fixed in place during play. With smooth Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.
Availability & Pricing
The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, ROG XBOX Ally X20, and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses are all available for pre-order today from ASUS Store and Best Buy:
|ASUS Store
|BestBuy
|ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle or Standalone
|Pre-Order Configurator
|Pre-Order Configurator
Press Contacts:
ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com
Notes to Editors
ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rog.n.america/
ROG X (Twitter): https://x.com/ASUS_ROGNA
ASUS Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/
Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/us/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally/rog-xbox-ally-x20-bundle-2026/
Specifications1
ROG XBOX Ally X20
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Ergonomics & input
| XBOX-inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers
ABXY buttons / Transforming D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button LED / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Action button/ 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size TMR joysticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor
|Display
| 7.4” Nebula HDR with OLED panel (600nits, 1400 peak) 16:9 FHD (1080p)
VESA® DisplayHDR True Black 1400
Dolby Vision®
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium Pro with VRR (30Hz-120Hz), LCF, HDR
Corning® Gorilla® Victus + Corning® DXC Anti-Reflection
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X-8000
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
|I/O Ports
| 1 x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1 x microSD Express card reader (supports up to SD v8.0; UHSI with DDR220 mode)
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Battery
|80Wh
|Dimensions
|11.8 × 4.8 × 2.0 in (300.0 x 121.1 x 51.3mm)
|Weight
|1.67 lb (756g)
ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20
|Display
| Display Technology : Sony Micro OLED
Panel size : 0.55"
Resolution : 1920x1080 pixel (per eye)
Refresh rate : 120Hz, 240Hz ( Frame rate Boost On)
Panel Response time : 0.01ms
Motion-to-photon Latency : 3ms
Brightness : 700 nits (max.)
Color Gamut : 106% sRGB
Field of View (Degree) : 57
Virtual screen size : Up to 171" 13.1 ft (in 4 meters)
Instant 3D : Yes
3D mode Support : Yes
Electrochromic dimming Technology : Yes, 3 tint levels
Auto transparency : Yes, in Anchor Mode
PPD (Pixel Per Degree) : 40
|Sensor
|Capacitive sensor
|Environment understanding
|Native 3DoF
|Audio feature
| Speaker : Yes , Sound by Bose
Microphone : Mic-Array with noise-cancelling
Audio Technology :Phase cancellation
|I/O Ports
|USB Type-C® x 1 (DP Alt Mode)
|Mechanical Design
| Temples angle adjustment : 3 levels
Aura RGB : Yes
|Dimensions
| R1 Edition 20 Dimension : 6.02" x 1.92" x 6.53" (15.3 x 5.0 x 16.6 cm)
Box Dimension : 7.24 × 3.29 × 3.44 in (18.4 x 8.35 x 8.75cm)
|Weight
|0.20 lb (3.17 oz) (0.09kg)
|Accessories
| Carrying case
USB-C® cable
Warranty card
QSG
Cleaning cloth
Detachable prescription lens frame
Nose pads
USB-A to USB-C cable x 1
|Certification
| TÜV flicker free
TÜV low blue light (hardware solution)
TÜV Eye Comfort(AR)
FSC™ MIX
|IPD (Interpupillary Distance)
| Narrow size: IPD 2.24–2.60 in (IPD 57 - 66 mm)
Broad size: IPD 2.60–2.95 in (IPD 66 - 75 mm)
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About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.
1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com
Press Inquiries
Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
https://www.asus.com/
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538
A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=q--uWaHFMs0