Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Acceptance by TSX of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of the Corporation’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB, the Corporation proposes to purchase, from time to time, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 100,000 of its common shares, being approximately 4.14% of its 2,416,724 issued and outstanding common shares as of August 18, 2026, through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulator. The price that the Corporation will pay for any common shares acquired by it will be the market price of the common shares at the time of acquisition. In case of off-exchange purchases, purchases may be at a discount to the prevailing market price. Due to the historically low volume of trading of its common shares on the TSX, the Corporation advises that actual purchases under the NCIB may in fact be significantly less than 100,000 shares. Purchases may commence on August 27, 2026 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and August 26, 2027.

The average daily trading volume of the Corporation’s common shares over the most recently completed six calendar months was 81 common shares through the facilities of the TSX. Accordingly, as regards purchases of common shares made by the Corporation through the facilities of the TSX, the Corporation is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to 1,000 common shares and to make block purchases of its common shares which exceed such daily limit no more frequently than once per calendar week.

The Corporation wishes to take advantage of the market trading prices of its common shares from time to time. It is the opinion of management that the proposed purchase of up to 100,000 common shares may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market for its securities and is in the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders. In addition, the Corporation believes that its outstanding common shares may represent an attractive investment and a desirable use of a portion of its corporate funds. All common shares purchased by the Corporation pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Corporation has established an automatic purchase plan (the “Plan”). The Plan enables the Corporation to provide standard instructions regarding how the common shares are to be repurchased on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. The Plan constitutes an automatic plan for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

On August 27, 2025, the Corporation commenced a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 100,000 common shares. Under that bid, which is scheduled to expire on August 26, 2026, the Corporation purchased and cancelled (i) a total of 13,000 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $376.50 per common share through the facilities of the TSX and (ii) a total of 300 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $367.49 per common share outside the facilities of the TSX.

Senvest Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Interim Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.