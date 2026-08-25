Rocket Software Advances AI Enablement for Application Modernization Across Mission-Critical Platforms

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization, today announced new AI innovations across its application modernization portfolio, redefining how organizations modernize mission-critical platforms with AI. Across IBM® i, IBM Z®, MultiValue, and Uniface®, the company is infusing application development, database management, and system operations with actionable, explainable, and governed AI. Through AI-powered developer experience and AIOps capabilities, the advancements empower developers of all skill levels with AI-driven capabilities that accelerate modernization, improve software quality, strengthen operational resilience, and help organizations deliver applications faster.

As AI adoption accelerates across software development, organizations are under growing pressure to modernize mission-critical systems while addressing persistent IT skills gaps. According to the Linux Foundation, 57% of organizations say upskilling existing staff is their primary strategy for addressing technical talent gaps, ahead of hiring new technical staff. Rocket Software's latest innovations are designed to address these skills gaps by empowering developers of all skill levels with AI-enabled tools and modern development practices.

Unlike consumer-grade AI tools or siloed automation products, Rocket applies AI directly to mission-critical platforms for deeper insights and more powerful automation. Rocket Software's solutions are designed to operate across hybrid architectures, support modern containerized deployments, and integrate with existing workflows and business logic.

At the same time, Rocket Software maintains AI policies overseen by an internal AI Governance Board, with a strong focus on the safe and ethical use of AI.

"Today the value of AI is now measured by how confidently organizations can leverage it to their most critical systems," said Puneet Kohli, President of the Application Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. "By embedding governed, explainable AI directly into the platforms and workflows our customers already trust, we're helping organizations accelerate modernization, extend the value of existing technology investments, and equip developers of all skill levels to confidently support mission-critical applications."

How Do These Innovations Empower Every Developer?

Extend developer-first AI enablement across IBM i, IBM Z, MultiValue, and Uniface, making modern development workflows more accessible for developers of all skill levels.

Enable faster development through AI-generated code analysis, cross-platform IDE integration, and CI/CD automation.

Embed AI across developer and user workflows to enhance productivity, improve user experience, and elevate overall application quality.



How Do These Capabilities Accelerate Software Delivery and Quality?

Deliver higher-quality code through AI-powered static code analysis, RPG code modularization, and AI MCP interfaces, and AI-generated unit testing that can increase code coverage beyond 90%.

Integrate with modern DevOps toolchains, including Git® and Azure® Pipelines, to detect issues earlier and accelerate software delivery across IBM i environments.

How Do These Enhancements Deliver Actionable, Explainable AI?

Embed governed, domain-aware AI directly into MultiValue and Uniface application platforms to accelerate modernization while preserving trust, stability, and architectural choice.

Deliver AI designed for transparency, trust, and compliance through seamless integration with existing workflows, business logic, and hybrid architectures.

How Does Rocket Software's AI Innovations Strengthen Operational Resilience?

Introduce Rocket iCluster® AI Tuner to optimize replication performance through AI-driven analysis.

Proactively identify latency and throughput bottlenecks to improve RTO and RPO, strengthen business continuity, and simplify high availability and disaster recovery operations.

“AI is rapidly transforming how organizations approach software quality and delivery, with automated testing emerging as a key enabler of more mature DevOps practices. The ability to generate unit tests and increase code coverage at scale not only reduces manual effort but also helps teams identify issues earlier in the development lifecycle. As enterprises extend CI/CD into traditionally complex environments like IBM i, innovations such as AI-driven testing and analysis will play a critical role in improving both speed and confidence in delivery.” – Jim Mercer, Program Vice President, Software Development, DevOps, and DevSecOps, IDC Research.

These innovations reinforce Rocket Software's vision for AI-enabled application modernization, extending AI across the mission-critical platforms customers already trust while helping them modernize with confidence.

To learn more about Rocket Software's application modernization portfolio, click here. Rocket may also publish further information about its AI practices from time to time on its Trust Site, available at https://www.rocketsoftware.com/en-us/legal/trust.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by more than 13,500 customers and 850 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

For media inquiries:

Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What AI innovations is Rocket Software announcing for application modernization?

Rocket Software is introducing new AI capabilities across its application modernization portfolio for IBM i, IBM Z, MultiValue, and Uniface environments. These innovations include AI-powered code analysis, AI-generated unit testing, AIOps capabilities, replication performance optimization, and governed AI experiences designed to help organizations modernize mission-critical applications more efficiently. How does Rocket Software use AI to support IBM i and mainframe modernization?

Rocket Software embeds AI directly into development, operations, and modernization workflows for IBM i and IBM Z environments. The new capabilities help development teams analyze code, automate testing, improve software quality, integrate with modern DevOps pipelines, and accelerate application modernization while preserving existing business logic and technology investments. What does Rocket Software mean by governed and explainable AI?

Governed and explainable AI refers to AI systems that provide transparency into recommendations and actions while supporting enterprise requirements for security, compliance, and oversight. Rocket Software's AI capabilities are designed to operate within existing workflows and mission-critical environments, helping organizations maintain trust and control as they adopt AI-driven modernization strategies. How do Rocket Software's AI capabilities improve software delivery and developer productivity?

Rocket Software's AI-powered tools help developers of all skill levels work more efficiently by automating code analysis, generating unit tests, supporting CI/CD workflows, and identifying issues earlier in the development lifecycle. These capabilities can help organizations accelerate software delivery, improve code quality, and reduce manual effort across application modernization projects. Which organizations can benefit from Rocket Software's AI-enabled application modernization solutions?

Organizations that rely on mission-critical applications running on IBM i, IBM Z, MultiValue, or Uniface platforms can benefit from Rocket Software's AI-enabled modernization capabilities. These solutions are designed for enterprises seeking to address IT skills shortages, improve operational resilience, accelerate modernization initiatives, and extend the value of existing technology investments across hybrid and cloud-connected environments.

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