Nuwellis Expands Critical Care Portfolio Through Strategic Commercial Agreement with Atrility Medical

MINNEAPOLIS and MADISON, Wis., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, and Atrility Medical, Inc, a cardiac medical technology company, today announced that they have entered into a co-promotion and distribution agreement for Atrility’s AtriAmp® device.

“AtriAmp is an excellent strategic fit with Nuwellis' growing pediatric and critical care portfolio, serving many of the same hospitals, physicians and care teams that our commercial organization supports today,” said Mike McCormick, Nuwellis President and Chief Executive Officer. “This staged agreement is another step in our strategy to leverage Nuwellis' commercial infrastructure to build a broader critical care portfolio through innovative technologies that complement our existing business. It provides a capital-efficient way to expand our offerings with an FDA-cleared technology, creates an attractive recurring consumable revenue opportunity, and establishes a pathway to broader U.S. commercialization. We believe this agreement strengthens our value proposition to customers while creating long-term shareholder value. Importantly, it reflects the disciplined approach we intend to take in expanding our portfolio through technologies that complement our commercial capabilities and create value for both our customers and shareholders.”

Under the agreement, the companies will begin an initial six-month co-promotion program covering three Nuwellis sales territories across approximately nine Western and five Southeastern states. Atrility will continue to serve its existing customers in the covered territories, while Nuwellis will support those accounts and pursue new customer relationships through its established commercial presence in pediatric and adult critical care. Nuwellis will receive commissions on sales to existing and new customers within the covered territories.

The collaboration leverages Nuwellis' existing pediatric and critical care commercial organization, allowing the Company to expand its product portfolio without significant incremental commercial infrastructure. This agreement demonstrates Nuwellis' strategy of leveraging its established commercial platform to bring complementary technologies to the hospitals and clinicians it already serves.

Upon successful completion of the pilot, Nuwellis is expected to transition to Atrility's exclusive U.S. distributor for much of the country, creating a scalable commercial platform for nationwide growth. Nuwellis would purchase products directly from Atrility and assume responsibility for sales, distribution and order fulfillment within the covered market.

The AtriAmp is an FDA-cleared, sterile, single-patient-use device designed for patients with temporary epicardial pacing wires, which are routinely placed during cardiac surgery. The device connects the patient’s pacing wires to an existing bedside ECG monitor and external pacemaker, providing a continuous, real-time atrial electrogram while supporting temporary atrial pacing. The AtriAmp is FDA-cleared for use in adult and pediatric patients. The technology complements Nuwellis' existing focus on pediatric and critical care medicine while expanding the Company's presence in postoperative cardiac care.

“AtriAmp was developed to make continuous atrial electrograms readily available at the bedside using the monitoring and pacing equipment already present in the intensive care unit,” said Sean McCormick, M.D., Atrility’s Chief Executive Officer. “Nuwellis brings established relationships across pediatric and adult critical care, an experienced field organization and a shared commitment to clinically meaningful innovation. We believe this collaboration can accelerate adoption and further establish AtriAmp as a standard component of postoperative cardiac rhythm management.”

A 2024 peer-reviewed qualitative study evaluating early adoption of the AtriAmp following congenital heart surgery included interviews with 14 healthcare providers. Prominent themes identified through the study included provider perceptions of reduced time to arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment, more accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and improved clinician familiarity and education. Providers interviewed for the study overwhelmingly perceived the AtriAmp as a significant improvement in patient care.

“Pediatric care requires technologies and commercial partners that understand the distinct needs of children’s hospitals and the clinicians who serve them,” said Stuart L. Goldstein, M.D., FASN, Director of Clinical Strategy at Nuwellis. “By adding another technology with meaningful pediatric application, Nuwellis is reinforcing its commitment to this specialized community and broadening the ways we can support care teams managing medically complex children.”

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' strategy includes expanding its portfolio through internally developed technologies and strategic commercial partnerships that broaden its presence across acute and chronic critical care. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com