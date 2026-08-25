5-Hour ENERGY® Announces New Limited-Edition Fall Collection

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5-hour ENERGY® , the brand known for its convenient, flavorful energy shots, embraces the upcoming fall season with a limited-edition collection featuring the return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice, the debut of Caramel Apple and the launch of its first-ever Halloween Variety Pack.

Inspired by some of fall's most nostalgic flavors and traditions, the collection gives consumers new ways to enjoy the season while getting the energy they expect from 5-hour ENERGY®.

Meet the Fall Flavors

Caramel Apple: Inspired by the classic fall treat, Caramel Apple combines bright, crisp apple notes with the smooth, buttery taste of caramel. The result is a flavorful balance of sweet and tart that captures the essence of a caramel-dipped apple fresh from the orchard.

Inspired by the classic fall treat, Caramel Apple combines bright, crisp apple notes with the smooth, buttery taste of caramel. The result is a flavorful balance of sweet and tart that captures the essence of a caramel-dipped apple fresh from the orchard. Pumpkin Spice: A fan-favorite flavor is back. Pumpkin Spice features rich pumpkin and warm cinnamon flavors complemented by notes of nutmeg and clove, bringing the classic taste of fall to every shot.

Of note, the Pumpkin Spice flavor trend isn’t subsiding anytime soon. Yelp searches for “pumpkin spice latte” (PSL) this July increased by 301% when compared with the same search data from July of 2025.

“We love getting creative with flavors and having the opportunity to give our fans fun, seasonal options,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “From Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple to our Halloween-inspired pack, this collection captures some of the most nostalgic and crave-worthy tastes of the fall season. Whether enjoyed on their own or incorporated into creative recipes, these flavors offer a fun new way to experience 5-hour ENERGY® this fall.”

A Halloween Treat with an Energizing Twist

In addition to the fall collection, 5-hour ENERGY® introduces its first-ever Halloween Variety Pack, featuring four limited-edition, candy-inspired flavors: Ghoulish Grape, Cobweb Candy, Fright-Fetti and Candy Cauldron. Each flavor delivers the bold taste of classic Halloween treats paired with the energy consumers expect from 5-hour ENERGY®.

Every Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot contains 230 mg of caffeine, along with B-vitamins and essential nutrients, and contains zero sugar and zero calories.

The Halloween Variety 4-Pack will be available beginning September 8 at 5hourENERGY.com and select retailers nationwide.

The Fall Collection, including Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Spice, is available online at 5hourENERGY.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, as well as in-store at Walmart, Target and select retailers nationwide.

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About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

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