Micware Co., Ltd. Featured in Los Angeles Times

KOBE, Japan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that it had been featured in the Los Angeles Times in an article titled “The Future of Software-Driven Mobility.” The article was commissioned and paid for by Micware. The coverage highlights Micware’s role in the automotive industry’s transition toward software-defined vehicles (“SDV”) and its expansion into next-generation mapping technologies.

The Los Angeles Times feature outlines Micware’s evolution since its early entry into automotive software in 2003, when it began as a navigation-system developer, into a provider of cockpit-system software, infotainment functions, and mobility-navigation tools. Micware’s track record supported the development of its relationships with Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (“Honda”), which have evolved from key customers into strategic stakeholders of the Company. Together with Micware’s broader work for major manufacturers, these relationships have supported the Company’s position as an established Tier 1 supplier.

In the feature, Mr. Kenji Narushima, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Micware, discusses the Company’s future direction as automakers worldwide compete to define SDV and Micware works to extend its software expertise across the full SDV architecture. “Right now, the company develops software for cockpit functions, but in the future, it aims to expand into autonomous-driving technologies and advanced driver assistance systems features such as advanced safety and driver-assistance capabilities,” Mr. Narushima said.

The coverage also highlights the growing importance of next-generation mapping technologies in the transition toward software-defined mobility. In line with this direction, the article spotlights Micware’s DynaPlanet initiative and its first offering, Dynamic Share Map. The platform combines data from the Company’s Mvcube service, advanced driver assistance system cameras, and user contributions to create dynamic 3D street maps, reflecting the Company’s efforts to deliver a more interactive and responsive alternative to conventional street-view services. Mr. Narushima noted in the article that Micware aims to distinguish Dynamic Share Map from existing street-view services.

The feature further discusses Micware’s international ambitions and recent Nasdaq listing. Supported by its established presence in the United States, Thailand, and Germany, as well as the broader visibility provided by its U.S. listing, the Company is seeking to expand beyond the Japanese market while advancing its software-defined mobility and digital mapping technologies. These efforts are intended to support the Company’s next phase of growth, broaden its global reach, and create new opportunities beyond its traditional business areas. “We have laid our groundwork, and our systems are in place. Our focus now is on consistent execution,” Mr. Narushima remarked.

The full Los Angeles Times feature can be accessed here: https://www.latimes.com/specialsupplements/one-world-media/story/software-driven-mobility-through-micware.

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda and Toyota. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp