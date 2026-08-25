The Interception Gap: Directed Energy Solved Cost of Shooting Down Drones, Exposed a Harder Problem Underneath

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : For most of the past decade, counter-drone defense was framed as a capability question. It has quietly become a question of arithmetic, and the answer the defense establishment has converged on is directed energy, which trades a multimillion-dollar interceptor for a laser that fires for pennies. That fix has exposed a second and harder problem sitting underneath it. Aiming a laser demands a class of perception that most of the deployed world does not have, and the threat itself has just gone silent. Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (profile) has spent the summer assembling a position at exactly that seam, anchored by an exclusive U.S. and NATO license to a physics-based sensing technology that it has now paired with laser directed-energy interception through an expanded relationship with Israeli sensing firm Frenel Imaging. The work is the newest layer in WrapShield, the open architecture Wrap has been building in public, and it points the company at Department of War force protection, DHS border security, critical infrastructure and specialized tactical law-enforcement markets. That position does not map neatly onto any single peer. LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH), AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) each hold part of the same landscape, whether in public safety platforms, decision architecture, directed energy at scale or interceptor economics. None of them sits on the specific seam where physics-based perception meets low-cost interception, which is what this story is about.

Almost every counter-drone system fielded today rests on one assumption, which is that a drone talks. Fiber-optic and preprogrammed autonomous drones do neither, which breaks detection and defeat at the same moment.

A Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor costs roughly $4 million while the one-way attack drone it is built to stop can cost as little as $20,000, and often less than $50,000. Directed energy answers that arithmetic, with a major contractor putting the marginal cost of a laser engagement at roughly 18 cents of electricity.

Physics-based polarimetric sensing reads the polarization signature every object projects based on its material and geometry. That signature holds in darkness, in glare and below the skyline, cannot be spoofed or jammed, and requires no emission that an adversary can locate and target.

Most counter-drone capability in the field was assembled rather than designed. Every individual component passes its own acceptance test, and the assembled system still frequently fails to behave like the sum of its parts.

Wrap Technologies holds exclusive U.S. and NATO commercialization rights to Frenel Imaging’s TPiCore polarimetric sensing platform, and has extended WrapShield across law enforcement, private security, enterprise and now defense.



The Threat That Stopped Broadcasting Entirely

Almost every counter-drone system fielded today rests on one assumption, which is that a drone talks. Radio-frequency sensors find it by listening for a command link, and RF jammers defeat it by drowning that same link out. In the deployed base, detection and defeat are not two separate capabilities. Rather, they are two uses of one dependency, and that dependency is disappearing.

Fiber-optic guided drones trail a filament back to the operator and emit nothing. Preprogrammed autonomous platforms fly a route loaded before launch and need no link. Both fly straight through jamming that would stop almost anything else. In Ukraine, the Atlantic Council has documented fiber-guided drones becoming standard kit for both sides, and the War Zone reports both militaries now use them deliberately to hunt electronic-warfare equipment first, clearing a corridor for everything that follows. The UK and Israel both opened urgent programs on the problem earlier this year, precisely because their existing RF-based answers no longer apply.

The asymmetry underneath this is what makes the problem structural rather than cyclical. The attacker buys capability off a shelf while the defender buys it through a procurement cycle. A platform that once required a nation-state budget and a dedicated program office can now be purchased, modified and flown by one person for a few hundred dollars. The cost of attacking has collapsed by orders of magnitude and the cost of defending has not moved. Technology developed for combat has never stayed in combat either. It migrates considerably faster than procurement anticipates, which is why a battlefield novelty of 2024 is a municipal problem of 2026.

The domestic case study is Langley Air Force Base, where an unidentified drone fleet crossed restricted airspace for 17 straight nights in December 2023 without officials ever pinning down its source or method. It remains the reference case for a detection gap that a better radio cannot close, because an operator who cannot hear a drone also cannot jam it.

The implication runs deeper than a single sensor upgrade. A very large installed base of RF-dependent detection and jamming gear is being obsoleted at both ends of the chain at once, and a better radio does not repair either half. Replacing it means moving detection to physics, meaning the observable properties of matter rather than the signals a machine chooses to emit. That is why this market is being rebuilt rather than upgraded, and rebuilds tend to be where incumbency stops protecting anyone.

That is the opening Wrap Technologies is building into. The company holds an exclusive U.S. and NATO license to a passive, physics-based sensing platform from Israeli firm Frenel Imaging, commercialized under its WrapShield architecture. The platform is designed to find a drone by its material signature rather than its radio signal, which is a direct answer to a threat that has already stopped broadcasting.

Cheap Lasers Just Made Aiming Priceless

A Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor runs roughly $4 million, while the one-way attack drone it is built to stop can cost as little as $20,000 and often less than $50,000. That math does not survive contact with a sustained drone campaign, and the Pentagon has priced it that way. Officials described the fiscal 2027 defense budget as roughly tripling spending on drone and counter-drone capabilities compared with the prior year, against an enacted fiscal 2026 counter-UAS baseline of about $3.1 billion.

Directed energy is the consensus fix, because a laser shot costs about what it costs to run a refrigerator for a day. AeroVironment, a major contractor with no reason to talk its own category down, put the marginal cost of a laser engagement at roughly 18 cents in electricity and its newest LOCUST X3 system at under $5 per shot. The U.S. Army backed that direction with a $500 million, three-year contract awarded July 1, 2026, for layered laser, RF and kinetic systems. When a defense prime argues in public that its own category’s economics are broken, the argument should be settled.

What almost nobody has priced is what a laser demands from everything upstream. A kinetic interceptor tolerates a rough track because it carries its own seeker and closes the last gap itself. A laser tolerates nothing. It must be pointed precisely, told exactly what it is holding and kept on a small maneuvering target for the entire dwell time an effect requires. That places extraordinary demands on tracking range, angular stability, classification confidence and end-to-end latency, all before the beam ever fires.

A laser’s requirements make this concrete. Higher-fidelity effectors demand lower latency and higher track quality than the sensor networks built for jammers and legacy interceptors were ever designed to deliver. In the Army’s own words, milliseconds matter for high-end effectors. A laser adds to that. It needs a track precise enough, in real time, to hold a stable aimpoint through the full engagement rather than a general bearing and range.

That requirement exposes a problem endemic across the current force. Fielded systems still largely operate as siloed, bespoke kit rather than a fused network. When multiple sensors see the same drone, a properly architected system should register one track rather than several duplicates competing for a shooter’s attention. Most of what has been fielded to date does not do this. It was built sensor by sensor and program by program, which is precisely why laser weapons, the effectors with the least tolerance for a degraded or duplicated track, are the ones most exposed by the gap.

Detection That Fails Exactly When It Matters

This is the least glamorous part of the story and possibly the most consequential. Conventional daylight and near-infrared sensors work reasonably well against a target silhouetted above a clean horizon in good light. Real attacks almost never arrive that way. They come in low, often at night, against terrain, vegetation, rooftops and urban clutter, which is precisely where those sensors lose the target.

Physics-based polarimetric sensing takes a different approach. Rather than measuring brightness or heat alone, it reads the polarization signature every physical object projects based on its material and geometry. A composite airframe, a metal payload and a stand of vegetation each present a distinct signature, and that signature holds up in darkness, in glare and below the skyline. It is a property of the object itself, not a behavior it can switch off.

There is a second advantage that defense planners understand instantly and civilian readers rarely hear about. A sensor that emits in order to see can also be found and targeted by anything listening for it. In a contested environment, the radar that broadcasts is usually the first thing to die. A passive sensor gives away nothing while it works. That is not a nice-to-have. It is a survivability property, and it is becoming a procurement requirement rather than a preference.

The gap between the demonstration condition and the operational condition is not an edge case. It is where most fielded systems are quietly failing today. A sensor that performs well in a clean daytime test against a silhouetted target can still miss the low, slow, cluttered approach that a real attack is far more likely to use. That gap is exactly why physics-based sensing has moved from a research curiosity to a procurement priority in under two years.

The performance case is not just theoretical. Frenel’s own technical materials describe detecting nano-drones out to roughly 400 meters and medium quadcopters out to 500 to 750 meters, including in cluttered backgrounds where standard thermal imaging fails outright. Those are exactly the ranges a laser or any other close-in effector needs in order to have a target confidently identified and tracked before it is ever within engagement distance.

This is the specific gap Wrap Technologies is commercializing against. Its exclusive rights cover Frenel’s TPiCore thermal-polarimetric platform, which the company describes as capturing the polarization of thermal radiation at the pixel level to support material discrimination that Wrap believes cannot be spoofed, jammed or switched off, requires no RF emission to function, and addresses the low-light and below-skyline conditions where conventional sensors are weakest.

The Seam Where Every Engagement Is Lost

Most counter-drone capability in the field was assembled rather than designed. A radar from one supplier, an RF sensor from another, an optical tracker from a third, an effector from a fourth and a command layer from a fifth are all expected to agree with each other. Every individual component passes its own acceptance test, and the assembled system still frequently fails to behave like the sum of its parts.

The failure modes are well documented and strikingly consistent, including mismatched coordinate frames, latency gaps that turn one object into two and classification confidence that does not survive the handoff between systems. Western interoperability work has produced recommendations rather than a binding standard, so the burden of reconciling all of it lands on a base commander or a police chief rather than a systems engineer. The Modern War Institute at West Point argues that the decisive variable in counter-drone defense is not any single sensor or weapon but the coherence of the chain linking detection, classification, command and engagement.

Against a drone that closes in under two minutes and an effector that needs an unbroken track to do anything useful, that seam is where engagements are actually lost. It is rarely the sensor or the effector alone that fails. It is the space between them. Practitioners are blunt that fusing perception into a weapon is genuine engineering rather than a plug-and-play exercise, which is why an architecture built to absorb new sensors and new effectors is worth more than a shelf of components a buyer has to reconcile after the fact.

That is the same inflection that repriced adjacent technology categories over the past decade. The durable winners rarely shipped the single best component. They owned the connective tissue that made every added piece more valuable than it was alone. Counter-drone defense is arriving at that same moment, roughly a decade behind software, for the same underlying reason.

The buying structure is shifting to match. Last month the Pentagon consolidated unmanned and counter-unmanned procurement under a single direct reporting portfolio manager specifically to speed up fielding. The Army separately plans to spend nearly $1 billion on small counter-UAS procurement, the segment closest to installation defense. Neither move buys a system. Both are attempts to buy coherence, which is the topic at hand.

Why the Price of a Shot Decides Who Gets Protected

The federal story is only half of this market, and arguably the smaller half.

The timing is not incidental. The FY26 National Defense Authorization Act expanded counter-drone authority to state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement and correctional agencies, contingent on federal training and certification requirements. Legislation introduced in February 2026 further expanded that authority through a three-year pilot reaching as many as 4,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, alongside an expedited pilot covering up to 40 agencies across the 11 U.S. FIFA World Cup host cities. In December 2025, the National Fraternal Order of Police formally urged Congress to close the authority gap, warning that the existing “patchwork of laws” was inadequate and that state and local law enforcement needed clear authority to detect, track, identify and intercept drones threatening large-scale public gatherings, critical infrastructure and correctional facilities.

Roughly 76% of public safety agencies already use drones, so the technology itself is increasingly familiar to first responders. The challenge is what happens when the drone overhead is not one of theirs. Congressional testimony on the emerging drone threat has highlighted that most state and local law enforcement agencies lack formal training for drone incidents, with even fewer equipped with tools to detect, track and identify unmanned aircraft. Authority is arriving, but capability does not arrive with it automatically.

That distinction matters across a highly fragmented market of nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies with widely varying levels of technical expertise and investigative needs. For counter-drone technology to scale across that market, performance alone is unlikely to determine adoption; affordability, training requirements, ease of deployment and the ability to sustain the technology operationally will also shape what agencies can realistically put into the field.

Building the Architecture in Public, in Sequence

Wrap Technologies holds exclusive U.S. and NATO commercialization rights to Frenel Imaging’s TPiCore polarimetric sensing platform, the physics-based detection layer that is essential to overcoming these challenges. That technology carries outside validation. Frenel won the 2024 SPIE Prism Award in the software category, photonics’ leading industry recognition, and is a member of NVIDIA’s Inception program, running its classification on Jetson edge hardware without a cloud dependency. No competitor holds an equivalent license position across these territories.

WrapShield is the architecture Wrap has built around that sensing layer, organized as Detect, Orchestrate and Respond and structured as an open framework meant to absorb new sensing and response technologies rather than bolt them on. Operationally the intended chain runs detect, classify, track, prioritize, hand off, authorize, engage and assess, with a human retained at the authorization step.

Wrap has now expanded its Frenel relationship into a broader pipeline for bringing additional technologies into WrapShield, with laser directed-energy counter-UAS advanced first across multiple deployment configurations. That work is explicitly phased, moving from interface definition through prototype and demonstration before qualification, rather than being presented as a finished system.

The Cadence Is the Argument

What separates this from a single capability announcement is the rhythm behind it. Wrap has added a layer to WrapShield roughly every two weeks since mid-July, and each addition has been announced against the last rather than in isolation.

On July 15, the company expanded the WrapShield non-lethal response layer with the Wraptor MX multishot platform, bringing that layer to three coordinated delivery mechanisms. On July 30, Wrap Reality moved into private security through a deployment with Stark Security. On August 7, Wrap completed the training foundation of WrapShield with the enterprise launch of WrapTactics, the learning management system that makes every tier of the architecture certifiable and auditable.

On August 11, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.1 million, up 103% year over year, alongside the ATF determination classifying the BolaWrap 150 as neither a firearm nor any other weapon under federal law and characterizing it instead as an instrument of restraint and rescue. On August 13, the Safe Response Program with XINSURANCE opened a certified operating standard into a private security workforce of roughly 1.28 million officers, close to twice the sworn police population. On August 14, the company was selected to support a state-funded teacher safety initiative in Florida. On August 19, Wrap announced a $12 million institutional financing raised expressly to expand WrapShield. Directed energy followed days later.

Every one of those moves extended the same architecture outward while holding it together around a single principle, which Wrap states as applying the least amount of force reasonably capable of resolving a situation, as early as possible, under human authority. The response layer has been widening one mechanism at a time, and until now every mechanism addressed a threat a person could reach. Directed energy is the first that reaches the air, and the first that is not kinetic. The tiered logic does not change. It extends into a new domain, which is what an architecture is supposed to do and what a product line cannot.

Directed energy is also not the right answer everywhere, and Wrap does not present it as one. Energy-based defeat suits installations, border sectors, critical infrastructure and controlled operating areas where standoff and clear engagement geometry can be established. In dense populated settings, considerations including falling debris change the calculus entirely, which is precisely why the response layer is tiered and why authorization stays with a person. The value of a coordinated response layer is not that it offers one answer, it is that it offers the appropriate one and can tell an operator which is which.

The commercial position underneath this is narrower and more specific than it first appears. Wrap does not claim to have invented the underlying sensing or laser technology. It holds the commercialization rights; operates a U.S. market-access structure built around foreign ownership, control or influence compliance; and performs the integration, qualification, sourcing and sustainment work that turns foreign-developed technology into something a federal customer can actually procure. That is an unglamorous role, and few companies of any size occupy it credibly. Advanced technology rarely fails on merit in the U.S. market. It fails on qualification, compliance, supply-chain control and the absence of a party willing to carry it through federal procurement.

The pieces around that thesis are already moving. Wrap closed a $12 million registered direct offering with institutional investors in August, and reported second-quarter revenue of $2.1 million, up 103 percent year over year, while tripling its product offerings and materially reducing capital consumption. The ATF determination classifying the BolaWrap 150 as an instrument of restraint and rescue rather than a firearm removed the federal barrier that had confined the company’s core product largely to law enforcement, opening a private security workforce roughly twice the size of the sworn police population.

That regulatory shift matters beyond the immediate product line, because it reflects a broader pattern in Wrap’s positioning. Public safety, homeland security and defense customers are increasingly facing the same drone threat with the same inadequate tools, and their budgets are starting to converge around the same fix. A company that already has an installed base across law enforcement agencies in dozens of countries, an established training and certification infrastructure, an enterprise and insurance-supported channel and a federal pathway under development is approaching that convergence from a different direction than a traditional prime or a single-product sensor vendor. Traditional defense companies begin with the federal customer and work outward. Wrap begins from the opposite end, which lets dual-use technology travel in both directions rather than one.

Investors evaluating this correctly are not pricing a single capability announcement. They are pricing whether a small-cap company is methodically assembling the layer where perception and interception have to agree, inside a market whose principal customer just committed to roughly tripling its spending.

Counter-drone defense will not be won by the best sensor or by the cheapest effector. It will be won at the layer where the two have to agree, against threats that emit nothing and arrive in under two minutes, in front of buyers who can neither afford to miss nor afford to fire. That layer does not yet have a recognized leader. Wrap Technologies has spent the summer assembling one in public, in sequence, and telling the market what each piece is for before it arrives.

Defense Technology Accelerates Modernization

The public safety and defense landscape is evolving rapidly as government agencies and military organizations alike invest in technologies designed to counter emerging threats and strengthen operational readiness. Recent developments across the sector highlight growing demand for counter-drone systems, autonomous platforms, advanced weapons technologies and expanded domestic production capacity.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) has received $13 million in follow-on purchase orders from a leading C-UAS and defense systems supplier for optical assemblies. Under the order, LightPath will provide optical assembly work, with delivery completion expected in CY 2027. The orders support one of the fastest-growing areas of the defense market, as the proliferation of unmanned aerial threats drives urgent demand for counter-UAS capabilities among the U.S. military and its allies.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been awarded a $117.3 million contract by the U.S. Army for its P550(TM) electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial system in support of the Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance program, advancing the Army’s push to field scalable, adaptable capabilities for modern warfare. The award was issued under a Basic Ordering Agreement through a competitive Call for Solutions (“C4S”) under the U.S. Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Marketplace initiative, a centralized digital platform designed to accelerate the procurement of vetted drone technologies.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) launched two rounds from a Surveyor class Saildrone integrated with a Joint-Air-to-Ground (“JAGM”) Dual Launcher and Adjunct Remote Engagement System (“ARES”) fire control C2. In coordination with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Carrier Strike Group and enabled by the Navy’s ARES, a remotely operated combat system, the Saildrone Surveyor demonstrated its interoperability by acting on target data for a surrogate high-speed surface craft. The demonstration went from concept to demonstration in six months in partnership with the United States Navy, proving the team’s ability to quickly integrate established capabilities onto commercial USVs.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has signed two multiyear framework agreements totaling more than $3 billion to further power the Arsenal of Freedom. Working alongside the U.S. Department of War and Lockheed Martin, the company is increasing production and accelerating delivery of critical munitions technologies and reinforcing the nation’s integrated air and missile defense. The agreements include accelerating PAC-3(R) MSE Solid Rocket Motor and quadrupling Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (“THAAD”) component production.

This movement underscores the accelerating modernization of the public safety and defense ecosystem, where autonomous systems, advanced sensing, precision technologies and scalable manufacturing are becoming increasingly important. As governments seek to strengthen domestic defense capabilities and respond more effectively to evolving threats, companies developing adaptable technologies and integrated solutions play an increasingly significant role in the sector’s continued transformation.

For more information, visit Wrap Technologies.

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