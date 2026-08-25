ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 is Now Available for Pre-Order in Canada

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Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone: The perfect choice for gamers who just want the ROG XBOX Ally X20

The perfect choice for gamers who just want the ROG XBOX Ally X20 The ultimate bundle: ROG XBOX Ally X20, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, and dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case

ROG XBOX Ally X20, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, and dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case Available for pre-order now: The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available for pre-order today at Best Buy, and ASUS Store pre-orders for both the standalone and the bundle open September 24. The bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store









TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that pre-orders are now open in Canada for the ROG XBOX Ally X20, a handheld that's both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what's next. Housed in a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure, the XBOX Ally X20 debuts ROG's all-new Nebula HDR Display with a 7.4-inch OLED panel, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. Available as a standalone device or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, 68-watt adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case, the XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 will be on-shelf starting on October 15.

Standalone pre-orders are open today at Best Buy, and ASUS Store pre-orders for both the standalone and the bundle open on September 24. The bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection. Gamers can pick their perfect loadout and celebrate 20 years of ROG.

The ultimate bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector’s item, pairing the XBOX Ally X20 with a custom Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device’s internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.

The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with audio by BOSE, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a 240Hz micro-OLED display that offers a 57° FOV covering 95% of the focused field of view, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play. These incredibly immersive AR glasses plug directly into the XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for an ultra-simple setup. With smooth Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available for pre-order in Canada starting today at Best Buy. Pre-orders on the ASUS Store for both the standalone XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle open on September 24, and customers can register on the ASUS Store now to be notified when they go live. The bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is priced at C$1,899, with the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle at C$3,499, and devices will be on shelves starting October 15, 2026. Detailed Canadian specifications are available below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ROG XBOX Ally X20

Model Number RC74XA-XB-ALLYX.Z2E.24 Part Number 90NV00K1-M001B0 Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input XBOX inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers



ABXY buttons / Transforming D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button LED / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Action button/ 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size TMR joysticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™AI Z2 Extreme Processor Display 7.4” Nebula HDR with OLED panel (600nits, 1400 peak) 16:9 FHD (1080p)



VESA®DisplayHDR True Black 1400



Dolby Vision®



120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium Pro with VRR (30Hz-120Hz), LCF, HDR

Corning®Gorilla®Vitus + Corning®DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Wi-Fi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth®5.4 I/O Ports 1 x USB4®with DisplayPort™2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™4 compatible



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1 x microSD Express card reader (supports up to SD v8.0; UHSI with DDR220 mode)



1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 80Wh Dimensions 300.0 x 121.1 x 51.3mm Weight 756g Availability Pre-order: August 25, 2026 (Best Buy); September 24, 2026 (ASUS Store); on shelves October 15, 2026 Where to buy ASUS Store and Best Buy MSRP C$1,899



ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20

Display Display Technology: Sony Micro OLED



Panel size: 0.55"



Resolution: 1920x1080 pixel (per eye)



Refresh rate: 120Hz, 240Hz (Frame rate Boost On)



Panel Response time: 0.01ms



Motion-to-photon Latency: 3ms



Brightness: 700 nits (max)



Color Gamut: 106% sRGB



Field of View (Degree): 57



Virtual screen size: Up to 171" (in 4 meters)



Instant 3D: Yes



3D mode Support: Yes



Electrochromic dimming Technology: Yes, 3 tint levels



Auto transparency: Yes, in Anchor Mode



PPD (Pixel Per Degree): 40 Sensor Capacitive sensor Environment understanding Native 3DoF Audio feature Speaker: Yes, Sound by Bose



Microphone: Mic-Array with noise-cancelling



Audio Technology: Phase cancellation I/O Ports USB Type-C®x 1 (DP Alt Mode) Mechanical Design Temples angle adjustment: 3 levels



Aura RGB: Yes Dimensions R1 Edition 20 Dimension : 15.3 x 5.0 x 16.6mm



Box Dimension : 18.4 x 8.35 x 8.75cm Weight 0.09kg Accessories Carrying case



USB-C®cable



Warranty card



QSG



Cleaning cloth



Detachable prescription lens frame



Nose pads



USB-A to USB-C cable x 1 Certification TÜV flicker free



TÜV low blue light (hardware solution)



TÜV Eye Comfort (AR)



FSC™MIX IPD (Interpupillary Distance) Narrow size: IPD 57 - 66 mm



Broad size: IPD 66 - 75 mm Availability Pre-order: September 24, 2026 (ASUS Store) Where to buy Bundled with the ROG XBOX Ally X20, dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case



ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle

Model Name RC74XA-XB-ALLYXBUN.Z2E.24 Part No 90NV00K1-M000X0 What's included ROG XBOX Ally X20 gaming handheld



ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses



dbrand Killswitch case with kickstand and custom skin



dbrand joystick covers



Pelican Protector Case with 20th anniversary badge



68W charger Availability Pre-order: September 24, 2026 (ASUS Store); on shelves October 15, 2026 Where to buy ASUS Store MSRP C$3,499



NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally/rog-xbox-ally-x20-bundle-2026/

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone: https://rog.asus.com/us/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally/rog-xbox-ally-x20-2026/

ROG XBOX Ally X20 ASUS Store (Standalone or Bundle): https://eshop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/rog-xbox-ally-x20-2026.html

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone ASUS Store: https://eshop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nv00k1-m001b0-rog-xbox-ally-x20-2026.html

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/20001522

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle ASUS Store: https://eshop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nv00k1-m000x0-rog-xbox-ally-x20-bundle-2026.html

ROG XREAL R1: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/glasses/rog-xreal-r1/

ROG Edition 20 Lineup: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-edition-20/

ROG Ally Series: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally-series/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus





About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.a

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf2cfa08-716c-43a1-b26a-72bc022ff639

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