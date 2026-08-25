Linkage Global’s ClickClack Chief Scientist Recognized for Coma Awakening Research as Company and Hospital Partner Launch Second-Stage Clinical Research

Award recognizes findings from a two-year observational study of 407 deep coma patients, in which 32 patients (7.86%) awakened, as Linkage Global and its hospital partner begin second-stage clinical research relating to cognitive impairment and sleep disorders

Tokyo, JAPAN and New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) (“Linkage Global” or the “Company”), a technology-driven enterprise focused on AI-enabled wellness infrastructure, today announced that Professor Zeng Yan, Chief Scientist at ClickClack, an intellectual property partner of Linkage Global, was awarded the “Clinical Contribution Award for Deep Coma Awakening” at the 3rd Coma Awakening Specialty Rehabilitation Alliance Conference. The award, which was conferred by the Coma Arousal and Rehabilitation Center for Brain Disorders at the Guangdong Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (the “Hospital”), recognizes Professor Zeng’s clinical research with the Hospital. The award coincides with Linkage Global and the Hospital initiating a second stage of clinical research relating to cognitive impairment and sleep disorders.

As the developer of the "Micro-brain" sonic healing system, Professor Zeng joined the team from the Hospital to release clinical research data from a two-year study and to outline potential areas of future collaboration. The study was an uncontrolled, single-center observational study of a non-invasive protocol combining micro-brain sound wave music with traditional acupuncture in deep coma patients, and it did not include a control group or randomization. As of December 2025, the research team had completed clinical observations and interventions involving 407 deep coma patients. Of those patients, 32 awakened during the observation period, representing 7.86% of the study population, and 252 patients (61.9%) recorded an increase of 9 points or more on the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). Because the study was uncontrolled, these observed outcomes cannot be attributed to the protocol, may reflect spontaneous recovery or concurrent care, and should not be understood as evidence of safety or efficacy. The data have not been peer reviewed, and no regulatory authority has reviewed or approved the protocol or any related product.

In recognition of the clinical exploration and outstanding contributions made by Professor Zeng and his team in the field of micro-brain acoustic wave-induced arousal, the Coma Arousal and Rehabilitation Center for Brain Disorders at the Guangdong Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine awarded Professor Zeng a trophy and certificate for the "Clinical Contribution Award for Deep Coma Awakening."

Building on the observational data described above, Linkage Global and the Guangdong Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine are initiating a second stage (“Phase II”) of clinical research relating to non-pharmacological approaches to cognitive impairment and sleep disorders. This research is investigational, is not being conducted under an investigational new drug or device application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any comparable authority, and references to “Phase II” describe the parties’ own research sequence rather than a regulated clinical trial phase. There can be no assurance that this research will be completed, will produce favorable results, or will result in any commercially viable product.

“This recognition reflects the research work of Professor Zeng Yan and his team,” said Zhihua Wu, Chairman of Linkage Global. “Our current product portfolio centers on four primary lifestyle scenarios: carrying, sleeping, staying, and traveling. As we support the next stage of clinical research, we intend to continue informing our product architecture with research data while pursuing broader non-pharmacological wellness applications. Our longer-term objective is to compete in the mood-regulating equipment market across clinical and consumer applications, although we can give no assurance as to the outcome of the research or our ability to achieve that objective.”

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a technology-driven enterprise developing global AI-enabled wellness products and infrastructure. Through its proprietary Human Resonance OS, the Company integrates self-developed neural acoustic algorithms, a portfolio of original wellness audio copyrights, and smart wearables to deliver data-informed wellness solutions to B2B and B2C markets. The Company’s products are consumer wellness products and are not medical devices. Founded on March 24, 2022, Linkage Global is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit: https://linkagecc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, strategies, business development initiatives, the design, conduct, timing and anticipated results of clinical research, and the potential commercialization of acoustic wellness technologies. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, clinical research project, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. The clinical data described in this announcement are derived from an uncontrolled, single-center observational study conducted by a third-party hospital and research team, have not been peer reviewed or verified by any regulatory authority, and are not evidence that any Company product is safe or effective for any medical use. The Company’s products are consumer wellness products and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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