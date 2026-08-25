Lakeland Fire + Safety Secures New Contract Awards Across Latin America

Awarded Business Extends Across Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Chile, Costa Rica and Guyana, Spanning Fire, Disaster Response, Law Enforcement, Industrial and Utility Markets

New Awards Include Competitive Public-Sector Tenders and Multi-Year Utility Agreement, With Additional Fire, Rescue and Law Enforcement Opportunities Advancing Through Procurement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced a series of new contract awards and advancing procurement opportunities across Latin America (“LATAM”), spanning Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Chile, Costa Rica and Guyana. The awarded contracts and active opportunities encompass Lakeland’s head-to-toe protection platform across fire, disaster response, law enforcement, forensic, industrial and utility end markets throughout the region.

In Peru, Lakeland was awarded a competitive public tender to supply a comprehensive firefighter personal protective equipment program to the Callao Fire Department, one of the most recognized firefighting organizations in the country and a national benchmark for brigades across Peru. The award covers Lakeland B2 Flex 7 Gold ST4000 Titanium turnout suits, Pacific Helmets F18H helmets, Eagle Technical NFPA gloves and Veridian Viper Max Nano particulate barrier hoods. Lakeland delivery is targeted for October, ahead of the customer’s December requirement, and the customer is separately evaluating additional turnout suits that would further expand the scope of the award. Secured against leading international brands, the contract establishes a public-sector reference account that Lakeland believes provides a strong platform for future opportunities throughout Peru.

In Argentina, Lakeland was awarded an order for EN-certified structural firefighting suits from the National Council of Volunteer Firefighters, which represents more than 1,100 fire departments and over 58,000 firefighters and is the most influential firefighting organization in the country. Lakeland expects the relationship to develop into one of its largest fire accounts in Argentina.

In Guatemala, Lakeland was selected by CONRED, the country’s national disaster response and emergency coordination agency, to supply Jolly wildland firefighting boots and wildland protective garments, establishing the Company as a trusted supplier within the government emergency-response sector.

The awards reflect accelerating momentum for Lakeland across Latin America, following recent emergency follow-on orders from the National Fire Department of Colombia and the new and follow-on orders announced in June across Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Guyana and Panama, as well as recent UL-certification for production of Veridian Vanguard® structural firefighting turnout gear in Mexico. The Company continues to build its regional presence on the foundation of its 2024 acquisition of Veridian, which provided an established LATAM customer base that Lakeland’s integrated regional sales team is leveraging to cross-sell its full portfolio of brands, including Eagle, Veridian and Lakeland fire and industrial products.

Ongoing adoption of the updated NFPA 1970:2025 standards is further driving demand for certified turnout gear, gloves, hoods, helmets and boots, and Lakeland’s ability to supply a complete, fully certified, head-to-toe range from a single vendor has proven a differentiator in the competitive open tenders through which these contracts are awarded.

Lakeland is also advancing several larger opportunities through the procurement process. The Argentine Federal Police, working through distributor GUANTEX, has selected Lakeland to supply a complete head-to-toe fire and rescue ensemble package, including turnout jackets and trousers, helmets, gloves and protective hoods. The opportunity is currently awaiting purchase-order issuance and a chemical protective suit opportunity with the agency remains under consideration.

Additional newly awarded business includes a multi-year agreement with SONDEL S.A., a Costa Rican water utility, for protective coveralls and encapsulated suits. Other awards include an order from Chile's Servicio Médico Legal for protective coveralls used in forensic and public-health operations, multiple purchase orders from Argentina-based SOLIMIN for disposable protective coveralls and industrial garments, and an award from the Guyana Fire Service for A90 Eagle structural firefighting jackets and trousers. The Chilean awards were secured through Lakeland's regional distributor, Apro Limitada.

Separately, Chile's Policía de Investigaciones (PDI), also served through Apro Limitada, is evaluating an opportunity for protective coveralls that is advancing toward award.

“These awards reflect both the breadth of demand we are seeing across Latin America and the strength of our head-to-toe platform,” said Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “What is especially encouraging is the diversity of these wins, spanning national and municipal fire services, a national disaster response agency, a federal police force, a forensic and public-health agency, an industrial operator and a national water utility across six countries. Each represents a new or deepening relationship that we believe can generate recurring replenishment demand over time. The Callao award in Peru is a competitive tender won against leading global brands, and it positions us as a reference supplier for brigades throughout that country. The multi-year utility contract in Costa Rica is a strong example of the durable, repeatable revenue base we are building in the region, and together they complement the larger fire and rescue opportunities advancing through procurement in Argentina and Chile.”

“Our momentum in LATAM is a direct result of integrating our acquired businesses and equipping a regional sales team to sell the full Lakeland portfolio,” added Barry Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “By pairing NFPA 1970:2025-certified products with local inventory, trusted distributor partnerships and on-the-ground technical support, we can offer municipal and federal agencies a complete, fully certified range of protection from a single global vendor. That single-source model simplifies procurement, improves lifecycle management and positions us to convert a growing pipeline of opportunities across the region into long-term relationships.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our expectations for integrating our acquired businesses and expansion within our Latin American markets. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.