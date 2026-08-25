Satellogic to Meet with Media, Investors, and Partners in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, London, and Paris Ahead of World Space Business Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Emiliano Kargieman will travel to New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, London, and Paris beginning August 31 for in-person meetings with media, investors, and partners ahead of World Space Business Week (WSBW), which takes place in Paris September 14-17, 2026. Satellogic will send a team to WSBW to support the company’s activities and is inviting media, investors, and partners in each city, as well as those planning to be in Paris for the conference, to reach out directly to request time.

Multi-City Meetings, August 31, 2026-September 11, 2026

New York: August 31-September 1

Washington, D.C.: September 2

San Francisco: September 3-4

London: September 7-8

Paris: September 11





These meetings are intended to give media, investors, and partners direct access to Satellogic's CEO to discuss the Company's Persistent Global Intelligence infrastructure strategy, recent program milestones, upcoming news to be released at WSBW, and the broader commercial and defense Earth Observation market.

Satellogic at WSBW Paris, September 14-17, 2026

Satellogic's WSBW team will be led by Mr. Kargieman and Vice Admiral Frank D. Whitworth III, USN (Ret.), the company's Strategic Advisor and former eighth Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), who led U.S. geospatial intelligence operations from 2022 until his retirement in 2025. They will be joined by Jeff Kerridge, SVP of Global Sales, Caitlin Kontgis, Chief of Staff, Mark Carmichael, VP of Sales, Imagery and Data, Matt Clark, VP of Sales, MENA, Brett Davis, VP North Asia Sales, and Jamil Kawar, SVP Space Systems.

Satellogic will host meetings on-site throughout WSBW and will be a Platinum sponsor of the conference, including a sponsored luncheon on Wednesday, September 16, where Mr. Kargieman will deliver opening remarks.

On Thursday, September 17, Mr. Kargieman will also take part in a fireside chat on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and what they mean for the future of global-revisit Earth Observation. The session will be available via livestream through WSBW.

"Our industry moves fastest when the people building it are in the same room," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. "Between now and WSBW, we want to sit down with as many of the media, investors, and partners shaping this industry as we can. And in Paris, I'm looking forward to a candid conversation about how AI and quantum will change what 'real-time' means as we drive toward the future of Persistent Global Intelligence."

Media and partners interested in scheduling a meeting with Satellogic during the multi-city tour or at WSBW in Paris are encouraged to contact Julie Crabill at pr@satellogic.com .

Investors who are interested in scheduling a meeting are encouraged to email SATL@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Julie Crabill

pr@satellogic.com

Investor Contact:

Ryan Driver

ir@satellogic.com