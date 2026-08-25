Flux Power to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and fleet intelligence technology, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Krishna Vanka, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Royal, will participate at the following financial conferences:

Lake Street 10 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Participation Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Location: The Metropolitan Club, New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Participation Date: Monday and Tuesday, September 14-15, 2026

Fireside Chat: September 14

Location: Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Flux Power will be available to meet with registered attendees on the designated date for each event. Investors and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representatives at the respective firms.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors, including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

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Contacts:

Media & Investor Relations:

media@fluxpower.com

info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers

Shelton Group

flux-ir@sheltongroup.com