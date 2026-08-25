MAX Power Mining Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27th

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX | OTC: MAXXF | FSE: 89N), a globally leading Natural Hydrogen exploration and development company advancing Canada’s first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system in south-central Saskatchewan, today announced that Chad Levesque, President and Director, will present live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 27, 2026.

DATE: August 27

TIME: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 27th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent MAX Power Highlights:

Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery: MAX Power has confirmed Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system in south-central Saskatchewan, marking a major milestone in the emergence of Natural Hydrogen as a potential new primary energy source. The Company is currently executing a commercial validation drill program with exciting early results.

MAX Power has confirmed Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system in south-central Saskatchewan, marking a major milestone in the emergence of Natural Hydrogen as a potential new primary energy source. The Company is currently executing a commercial validation drill program with exciting early results. “Months to Molecules” Strategy: MAX Power continues to advance the Lawson Discovery through an integrated technical program including drilling, core analysis, gas testing, petrophysics and high-resolution seismic, with the objective of evaluating the system’s scale and near-term commercial potential;

MAX Power continues to advance the Lawson Discovery through an integrated technical program including drilling, core analysis, gas testing, petrophysics and high-resolution seismic, with the objective of evaluating the system’s scale and near-term commercial potential; Global Recognition at IMAGE ’26: MAX Power recently presented the Lawson Discovery at IMAGE ’26 in Houston where the Company generated significant engagement from leading geoscientists, energy companies, investors and policy stakeholders as international interest in Natural Hydrogen continues to accelerate.

MAX Power recently presented the Lawson Discovery at IMAGE ’26 in Houston where the Company generated significant engagement from leading geoscientists, energy companies, investors and policy stakeholders as international interest in Natural Hydrogen continues to accelerate. Strong Strategic and Shareholder Support: More than 99.92% of votes cast by disinterested shareholders at MAX Power’s August 20, 2026, meeting supported the resolution approving Eric Sprott as a control person, providing Mr. Sprott with greater flexibility to increase his ownership position in the Company.

More than 99.92% of votes cast by disinterested shareholders at MAX Power’s August 20, 2026, meeting supported the resolution approving Eric Sprott as a control person, providing Mr. Sprott with greater flexibility to increase his ownership position in the Company. Strategic Land Position with Scale: MAX Power controls approximately 2 million acres permitted for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development in Saskatchewan, consistently ranked by the Fraser Institute as one of the world’s premier resource jurisdictions. The Lawson Discovery is located along the MAX Power-dominated 475-km Genesis Trend contiguous to the province’s largest industrial corridor.



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Recent MAX Power Videos

NEW Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

About MAX Power

MAX Power (MaxPowerMining.com) is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com